Imperas announces RISC-V Physical Memory Protection (PMP) Architectural Validation test suite for high quality security applications

There are literally thousands of tutorials aimed at blockchain developers but few so far that are focused on testing. This is not a tutorial. Instead, it’s a starting point, with resources you can use to start exploring this new sector. It helps if you’ve already got some interest in crypto or decentralized technologies and are comfortable using a wallet and interacting with token economies. With some curiosity and application, the right resources are only a few clicks away. You need to be able to run a dApp locally so you can test it against a simulated mock blockchain.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO