Scioto County, OH

Sheriff’s Office swears in Cameron Caseman as Chaplain

 5 days ago
During a ceremony Friday, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman swore in Cameron Caseman as the department’s official Chaplain.

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced Cameron Caseman has been sworn in as the Chaplain for the Sheriff’s Office.

“I am happy to announce that Cameron Caseman has been sworn in as the Chaplin for our office,” Thoroughman said. “Chaplin Caseman brings with him experience, education, and the passion that is needed to be successful in this new role.”

Caseman received his education at Emmaus Bible College and Emmanuel Baptist University, where he studied Theology. Caseman is currently the Spiritual Coordinator for Adena Health System in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Caseman has Doctorates in Clinical Counseling and Philosophy of Religion, with minors in theology and psychology. Chaplain Caseman has certifications in many areas, two of which are Critical Incident Stress Management and Pastoral Crisis Intervention. Chaplin Caseman is nationally board certified as a Chaplin, as well as in Fire & E.M.S.

“The Chaplain position was created to provide counsel, social and/or spiritual guidance and religious ministry to the Sheriff’s Office, employees, their families and the citizens of Scioto County when incidents occur for which a Chaplain’s presence may be helpful,” Thoroughman said. “Please help congratulate and welcome Chaplain Cameron Caseman in his new role.”

