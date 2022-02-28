ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What's a memory booster, and how does it ease SoC bottlenecks

design-reuse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is a memory booster? It’s not another memory but a patented technology that doubles the capacity and bandwidth by employing ultra-tuned compression/decompression accelerators...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

TLS vs. SSL: What's the Difference & How Does It Work

Transport Layer Security (TLS) is the latest version of the Secure Socket Layer (SSL) protocol. Both protocols ensure data privacy and authenticity over the internet. These widely used protocols provide end-to-end security by applying encryption for web-based communication. However, despite the similarities of TLS and SSL, they have significant differences, too.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is Automated Penetration Testing and How Does It Work?

Your network isn't as safe as you think, especially with the preying eyes of cyberattackers. It's common knowledge that anyone can be vulnerable to cyberattacks, and it's up to you to put up strong defenses against the attacks when they arise. The single decision to secure your network with penetration...
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

What is flash memory and how does it work? Everything you need to know

Flash memory has become the de facto choice for electronic data storage — here's how it works. Virtually all modern devices rely on flash memory — an electronic data storage technology that can preserve information for long periods of time. Your smartphone, for instance, uses some form of flash memory for storage, and it’s likely that most laptops and computers around you utilize it as well. However, not all flash memory is created equal — some implementations are far superior to others. So in this article, let’s break down the technology, how it works, and the various terms you may have heard associated with the technology.
COMPUTERS
natureworldnews.com

What is LiFi and How Does it Work Exactly?

LiFi what? Don't worry! We got you covered with all the answers about LiFi and how it can be the future of the internet network for us. One thing is for sure: Internet use is exploding these days, with over 4.66 billion active users around the world. This means that a whopping 59.5% of the global population is using the Internet.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Socs#Bottlenecks#Performance Per Watt#Ip
KTEN.com

What is a VPN Server & How Does it Work?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/guides/vpn-servers. The majority of users tend to look at VPN servers like a zero-sum game. For example, they’ll look at which provider has the most servers on offer because they think that would signify the best overall service. This works to some extent, as it gives...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Google Fast Pair: What Is It and How Does It Work?

Bluetooth technology has come a long way in the past few years. Previously, it would take 10-15 seconds to establish a connection, even with already paired devices. However, things began to change as new technologies were rolled out. Apple's AirPods were a significant step up, as many people were amazed at just how quickly they established a connection.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

What Is Cryptocurrency And How Does It Work?

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Cryptocurrency is decentralized digital money that is based on blockchain technology and secured by cryptography. To understand cryptocurrency, one needs to first understand three terminologies – blockchain, decentralization, and cryptography.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
The Penny Hoarder

Carvana Review: What is Carvana and How Does it Work?

There’s a way to buy or sell a car that doesn’t involve negotiating with people who earn a living based on their extraordinary ability to sell things that go “vroom.”. Carvana lets you research automobiles online, have your trade-in appraised, apply for financing and buy used cars without stepping foot on a dealership’s lot. You can even have Carvana deliver your new car to your home or come pick up a car you’re selling. You can also use one of their vehicle vending machines.
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the AnonymousFox Hack and How Does It Infect Websites?

As a website owner, getting your site hacked can be your worst nightmare. While a large number of sites are considered safe because they rely on WordPress, that doesn't mean they're not prone to attack by hackers. In fact, many are being targeted by a widespread WordPress vulnerability known as the AnonymousFox, which targets the system files by exploiting vulnerable plugins to gain unauthorized access.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What Is Emotet Malware and How Does It Work?

Saving money in the bank seems like a safe option. But with Emotet malware, your entire life's savings can be wiped off in the blink of an eye. All it requires is for you to click a malicious link, and your bank account will be compromised. Emotet malware is deceptive,...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy