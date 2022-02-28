ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over Native American adoption law

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to resolve a dispute over the legality of decades-old federal requirements that give Native American families priority to adopt Native American children in a challenge pursued by a group of non-Native adoptive families and the state of Texas. The justices will...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Did Justice Breyer Reveal How the Supreme Court Will Decide a Pending Case?

Today the Supreme Court heard oral argument in Arizona v. San Francisco, which in which the Court will decide whether states with interests should be permitted to intervene to defend a regulation (in this case, the so-called "Public Charge" rule) when the United States ceases to defend it, pending the development of a new regulation reflecting the current Administration's views.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Indiana State
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Direct Assault on Civil Rights Law

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will decide whether civil rights laws violate the First Amendment when they “compel an artist to speak or stay silent.” By doing so, the court formally commenced its long-delayed project of dismantling non-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people. But it is not at all clear that the court will stop at LGBTQ protections. Rather, the justices have indicated that they may take a wrecking ball to the edifice of civil rights law, dismantling the constitutional foundations of non-discrimination in public accommodations.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

‘Designed to stifle Native American votes’: Indigenous tribes sue to block North Dakota gerrymandering

Two Native American tribes and tribal members have sued North Dakota’s principal election official over newly drawn political boundaries they argue illegally dilute votes from Indigenous communities.The lawsuit filed in US District Court earlier this month alleges that the map – approved by the state’s Republican-dominated legislature and signed into law by GOP Governor Doug Burgum last fall – “guarantees voters living on these two tribal reservations face a no-win scenario before each election even begins”, according to plaintiff Zachery S King with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.The Turtle Mountain Band and Spirit Lake Tribe allege...
POLITICS
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court overturns H&M win in fabric copyright case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against fast-fashion retailer H&M in a copyright dispute with fabric designer Unicolors, reversing an earlier appeals court decision. Unicolors' copyright registration for its fabric design can survive despite inaccuracies in its application if those mistakes were based on a good-faith misreading...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Supreme Court to take up case over free speech vs. LGBTQ rights

The Supreme Court will take another look at a case testing the rights of LGBTQ people and business owners asserting their First Amendment right to religious freedom. Oral arguments in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis will likely be held this fall. The case involves Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith, who says her religious beliefs would not allow her to create a custom wedding website for same-sex couples.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Times

Supreme Court to weigh law on placement for children from Indian homes

The Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear a group of cases weighing a 1978 law that gave the federal government control over removing children from Indian homes, avoiding placement with families outside of tribes. The cases arose when three states and seven individuals challenged parts of the Indian Child...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Child Welfare#Reuters#The U S Congress#Non Native American
Reuters

'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights. California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Supreme Court justices question U.S. power to curb carbon emissions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared skeptical of the federal government’s authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants in a case that could undermine President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle climate change. The court, whose 6-3 conservative majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court takes up clash between religion and LGBT rights

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday took up a major new legal fight pitting religious beliefs against LGBT rights, agreeing to hear an evangelical Christian web designer's free speech claim that she cannot be forced under a Colorado anti-discrimination law to produce websites for same-sex marriages.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy