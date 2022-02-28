ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UM Vault’s March artist of the month

By Nancy Beston / Montana Kaimin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe light tapping of a stylus pen undertones "Sad" by Halsey playing on loop as Laurence Guinard sketches, sketches again, erases things, then sketches more. Finally, after he is happy with his design, he begins outlining, changing it more along the way. Most of his art takes him at least 18...

WLNS

Teen artists design Meijer’s Black History Month apparel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Teen and local artists are teaming up with Meijer to design Black History Month apparel to sell in stores. West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology brought local high school students Minni Peters and Anala Millbrooks together with Jalexia Stoutmyre, a professional artist and WMCAT instructor, to design clothing that honors Black History Month.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
pilot.com

Artists League's March is for the Arts Opening Reception Friday, March 4

The month of March usually brings a sense of anticipation – and this year is no exception. Spring is just around the corner and we are ready to get out of the house and celebrate the Arts. The March exhibit will showcase the work of Artists League members and will feature a variety of styles and mediums. The opening reception is Friday, March 4, 5-7 p.m.
ABERDEEN, NC
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

$6 M. Rubens Portrait Heads to Auction, Volunteers Hunt Stolen Indian Artifacts, and More: Morning Links for February 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION LOTS. A Peter Paul Rubens painting, Portrait of a Lady (1620–25), will hit the block at DESA Unicum in Warsaw, Poland, next month, with a high estimate of 24 million zlotys (about $6.04 million), the Associated Press reports. The house says it could sell for one of the top art prices ever achieved at auction in Central or Eastern European. Over in New York, a sale of 100 Ansel Adams photographs from the collection of David H. Arrington— detailed in the Guardian—brought about $3.81 million. And from London, the Financial Times, has a preview of upcoming auction offerings , like “the third...
VISUAL ART
Halsey
UPI News

Display of 3,000 origami pigs breaks Guinness World Record in Spain

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish nonprofit dedicated to promoting the country's pork industry broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 3,000 origami pigs. INTERPORC, which represents all sectors of the pork supply chain in Spain, invited members of the public in 19 cities across the country to create folded paper pigs, with the most origami swine coming from Seville, where 700 people turned up to create the paper art.
AGRICULTURE
ABQJournal

Zendo Coffee to host latest Luna Project art exhibit “Between Worlds”

If the moon waxes and wanes, so do artists. Especially during the uncertainty of Covid. Now it its 20th year, the Luna Project, a group of about a dozen women artists, has produced an exhibition charting that ambiguity with “Between Worlds.” The show opens at Zendo Coffee on Friday, March 4.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Bidding for This Basquiat Triptych Will Start at $30 Million When It Goes on the Block in May

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of its main New York evening sales series scheduled to take place this spring, Christie’s is bringing a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat to the open market for the first time. His 1982 triptych Portrait of the Artist as a Young Derelict (1982) will be offered in Christie’s contemporary art evening sale this May. Bidding for the nearly-seven-foot-wide work will start at around $30 million, a Christie’s spokesperson said, although an estimate is only available upon request. Christie’s has yet to announce a date for sale. Basquiat’s prices have seen a rapid rise in the last year. Only...
VISUAL ART
Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Sepe is DECCA Real Estate’s Artist of the Month

Nancy Sepe of Oak Run was selected as February Artist of the Month by DECCA Real Estate. Nancy is a thought-provoking artist who is fascinated by figurative paintings. She uses techniques such as collage, watercolor, oils and a variety of mixed mediums to enhance her faces and figures. Although Nancy...
OCALA, FL
Salina Post

Ceramic, sculpture exhibit now open in The Gallery at KWU

Ceramic and sculpture installation art are the focus of a new exhibit at Kansas Wesleyan University. The exhibit was created and curated by artist Sarah Gross. “Closeness does not establish intimacy. I grew up in New York City, always sharing space with people I did not know. The contradiction of physical density and emotional distance made me feel simultaneously alienated by and enamored with millions of strangers,” Gross noted in her artist statement.
VISUAL ART
madison

Belgium museum returns painting stolen by Nazis to family of original owners

The Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium returned the painting titled 'Flowers' by Lovis Corinth, stolen by the Nazis during the Second World War, to the descendants of the owners. The museum has also opened two new rooms: one devoted to paintings likely looted by the Nazis, and another dedicated to the topics of colonialism and diversity.
MUSEUMS
actionnews5.com

Black History Month: Going inside the Stax Museum vault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis recently premiered its “Solid Gold Soul” display, which includes old costumes, records, and other memorabilia. One of the highlights of the display of where Stax Records artist and writer Isaac Hayes did business. “A lot of...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

From science fiction to dystopian fact

Somebody at the Guardian seemed surprised that occasionally novelists and science fiction writers get the future right (Editorial, 30 January). Those of us who have loved, read, or even written science fiction can only chuckle quietly at their surprise. It is the nature of future-thinking authors to take an idea, even in embryo, and run with it. Sometimes, examples such as HG Wells actually predicting a city-destroying bomb and calling it an “atom-bomb” in 1913 can be a bit breathtaking.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Chinese Makeup Artist Behind This Month’s Abstract Expressionism Shoot

Valentina Li is quick to correct me when I refer to her as a makeup artist, telling me that “face painter” feels more appropriate to her at this phase of her career. “‘Artist’ is too big for me at this moment,” she says humbly. It’s easy to argue otherwise after flipping through this month’s issue, which features Li’s first story for Vogue, a global portfolio styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “A colorful palette appeared in my head after I saw Gabriella’s amazing styling,” Li says of the eight different makeup looks she designed to riff on the fashion, including a standout electric pink eye that popped against a painterly Junya Watanabe top and offered the perfect compliment to a bubblegum bob constructed by hairstylist Isaac Yu. Other inspirations arrived on location at the Porcelain House in Tianjin, China: “I found a set of porcelain red lips on the wall at the entrance then I did a similar lip on [model] Xiao Wen,” she says. “I guess ideas are always around us if you pay attention.”
WORLD
Marie Claire

Um, Aubrey Plaza's Dogs Are Completely Stunning

Nothing brightens up a rainy day quite like a good dog photo, hence why I'm extremely grateful for Aubrey Plaza right now. The actress recently went out for a stroll with her two rescue dogs, and I had no idea how gorgeous her pets were until I saw this series of pics.
PETS

