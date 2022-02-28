UM Vault’s March artist of the month

Valentina Li is quick to correct me when I refer to her as a makeup artist, telling me that “face painter” feels more appropriate to her at this phase of her career. “‘Artist’ is too big for me at this moment,” she says humbly. It’s easy to argue otherwise after flipping through this month’s issue, which features Li’s first story for Vogue, a global portfolio styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “A colorful palette appeared in my head after I saw Gabriella’s amazing styling,” Li says of the eight different makeup looks she designed to riff on the fashion, including a standout electric pink eye that popped against a painterly Junya Watanabe top and offered the perfect compliment to a bubblegum bob constructed by hairstylist Isaac Yu. Other inspirations arrived on location at the Porcelain House in Tianjin, China: “I found a set of porcelain red lips on the wall at the entrance then I did a similar lip on [model] Xiao Wen,” she says. “I guess ideas are always around us if you pay attention.”

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO