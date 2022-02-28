Two suspects in crash that killed Angel Berumen appear in court

Two suspects arrested in connection to the hit-and-run that killed a teenage boy in January appeared in court Monday.

Both 21-year-old Anahy Gisselle Rodelas and 49-year-old Liliana Cidrojas were arrested on suspicion of helping the driver, Juan Ortega hide evidence of the crash that killed 16-year old Angel Berumen. Both are now facing charges of conspiracy and accessory to a crime.

They both entered pleas of not guilty.

As of now, all four suspects in the crime are out on bail .