On This Day: Alan Jackson’s First Album ‘Here in the Real World’ Dropped Today in 1990

Alan Jackson‘s name conjures up images of dive bar country music, a big hat, and an even bigger mullet. His first album, “Here in the Real World,” turns 32 today, February 28. If you haven’t heard Jackson’s first album, what are you doing? “Here in the Real World” is a delightful 29 minutes of twangy roadhouse guitar and Jackson’s clear, smooth voice serenading your ears.

The title track is a dose of reality in a harsh world; Jackson categorizes how real life doesn’t usually mirror fiction. “The boy don’t always get the girl / here in the real world,” he sings. It reminds us that real life, and real relationships, are tough. They take work, but sometimes they still don’t work out the way you want them to. The song is a beautiful tribute to lost love, comparing fictional cowboys and heroes to modern, everyday people. Reality is sometimes harsh, but the song teaches us that we’re always learning lessons from life.

‘Here in the Real World’ Explores Various Kinds of Love

The album opens up with “Ace of Hearts,” and sandwiches “Here in the Real World” between two fun, honky-tonk songs about loving an interesting woman. “Ace of Hearts” claims “love is a gamble,” utilizing an extended casino metaphor to paint his picture of a guy lucky in love. “Blue Blooded Woman” tells the story of another guy in love; but this time with a woman fundamentally different than he is.

“She was raised uptown with a silver spoon / I was born on a farm just south of Jackson / we had an old Ford tractor and a country moon,” Jackson sings. He’s setting the scene of these two characters. “We go separate ways / but we meet in the middle” tells the story of an almost “Romeo and Juliet” love, though not nearly as dramatic; just two people who are extremely different, finding love despite their differences.

“Wanted” is a slow, melodic, almost conversational song, where Jackson places a fictional wanted ad. The build-up to the chorus isn’t Alan Jackson’s strongest, but the chorus is a heartbreaking plea from a man begging forgiveness.

Alan Jackson’s First Album Turns 32

Alan Jackson’s “Here in the Real World” is a great album about love found, lost, and in limbo. “Dog River Blues” is a simple song about losing young love, but it’s the clever line, “I still got the river / but I ain’t got you” that really makes this song. The personification of the river, when it came in the house and “washed your picture right off the wall,” is genius writing. This man is mourning for his wife who left him, and the river just says “that’s enough of that, time to move on.”

The song “Home” is about love, too, but about the love of family. It tells the story of generational struggles and living a simple life. It paints the picture of a loving family, not asking for much in life and happy with what they have. Alan Jackson sings in the first person here, talking about his grandparents and mother and father; it makes you wonder if he took real inspiration from his family for this song.

The album is in its early 30s now, but it still holds up to today’s country. Alan Jackson is truly the honky-tonk king, and he has the big hat and the killer first album to prove it.