Avoca, IA

DeLores Krummel Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 2 days ago
Funeral Services for 88 year old DeLores Krummel of Hancock will be Friday, March 4th at 10:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Family will greet friends Thursday, March 3rd from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be at the Silver Valley Cemetery in Hancock. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her children Dennis (Tammy) Krummel of Hancock, IA; Deb (Kevin) Ohnoutka of Kansas City, MO; Rebecca (Bill) Darrington of Persia, IA; Sheryl (Steve) Carroll of Council Bluffs, IA; Judy (Mike) Wiggins of Neola, IA; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister Mary Grobe of Omaha, NE; sisters-in-law Bonnie Kardell of Avoca, IA; JoAnn Krummel of Avoca, IA; brother-in-law Melvin Nelsen of Shelby, IA

