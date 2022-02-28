ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers to play in London in 2022, ending run as only NFL team yet to play regular-season international game

By Richard Ryman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, the only NFL team that has not played a regular-season international game , are going to London this season.

The NFL announced on Monday that the Packers will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the 2022 season. The league did not announce a date or opponent.

"Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard and that desire becomes a reality this season," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

"This will be a great opportunity to introduce Green Bay and our area to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field and Northeastern Wisconsin."

As a result, the Packers will host only eight regular-season games at Lambeau Field this year instead of the expected nine.

Under the NFL's unbalanced 17-game schedule, NFC and AFC teams alternate hosting an extra, ninth, home game every other season. When they have nine regular-season home games, they have one preseason home game, with the result that they have 10 home games every year. Except, that is, if they are one of the teams playing internationally. Those teams will have the usual eight regular-season home games and one preseason game.

Packers regular-season home games provide an estimated $15 million boost to the local economy. Preseason games, which have smaller attendance and draw more local fans, have a smaller economic impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139OFz_0eRGVgcB00
Jets flyover as the United Kingdom and United States flags are presented on the field before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) Steve Luciano, AP

In the long run, Green Bay will come out ahead. Nine of its 10 homes games in 2024, 2026 and 2028 will be regular season.

The Packers always refused to give up a home game to play internationally, and teams that did play international games did not want to forgo playing the Packers at their home stadiums because of how well Green Bay fans travel. That is why they remain the only team that has not played a regular-season international game.

The Packers played three international games in their history, all in preseason. They were Toronto in 1997, Tokyo in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019.

With the adoption of the 17-game regular-season schedule, the NFL made it mandatory for every team to play at least one international game between 2022 and 2029. Some teams — the Jacksonville Jaguars being a prime example — can volunteer to play international games any year, but all teams are required to do so during one of the years when their conference has the extra game.

What that means for 2022 is the Green season-ticket package will consist of six regular-season games and one preseason game, and the Gold package will have two regular-season games and no preseason game.

In 2023, the Green package will have six regular-season games and one preseason game, and the Gold package will have two regular-season games and one preseason game. And in 2024, it will be six and one for Green, and three and zero for Gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOuip_0eRGVgcB00
A general overall view of the NFL Shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details on ticket sales for the London game will be announced later.

The Packers are expected to announce their season tickets prices within the next several weeks.

In terms of getting up early, or staying up late, to watch a game, U.S.-based fans will get a little taste, although not nearly the full effect, of what die-hard international fans face on a weekly basis. For those who face anywhere from a six- to 14-hour time difference, watching games live can mean staying up through the night and then going to work.

For example, noon games in Green Bay begin at 6 p.m. in London, but Green Bay doesn't play a lot of noon games because they are winners and a ratings draw, so they get a lot of later and prime-time slots.

For "Sunday Night Football," for example, the start time is 7:20 p.m. in Green Bay and 1:20 a.m. Monday in London. The games end about 4:30-5 a.m.

If the game begins at 2:30 p.m. in London, that will be 8:30 a.m. in Green Bay. Not terribly early, but an unusual time to watch football.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay Packers to play in London in 2022, ending run as only NFL team yet to play regular-season international game

