What Vince McMahon’s Return Says About WWE

By Jim LaMotta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince McMahon is the emperor of sports entertainment, and was willing to sacrifice his time, energy, and his body for his business. Say what you want about the third generation promoter, he was willing to go as far as and even occasionally further than the performers on his pay roll. You...

PWMania

Video Footage of What Happened With Brock Lesnar At WWE’s MSG Return

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Title at Saturday night’s live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click here for full results from the event. Austin Theory came down to the ring and answered the challenge. Lesnar took Theory to Suplex City and then won with the F5.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Plans

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, meaning there will be one champion at the end of the PPV. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Leaves Brock Lesnar a Bloody Mess at MSG Event

There's an immense amount of hype around WWE's live show at Madison Square Garden tonight thanks to WWE teasing a mystery opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Combined with the increased secrecy around the identity of the opponent and the fact that reports said cameras were going to be filming Lesnar's match, it makes sense why fans got so curious as to who it was and what effect the match would have on Lesnar and Roman Reigns' Champion vs Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Well, now the identity of that opponent has been revealed (thanks to @suplexed_reign), and it was... Austin Theory?
WWE
The Spun

Look: The Undertaker Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Announcement

Last month The Undertaker was unveiled as the feature inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. But today, WWE chairman Vince McMahon had a special announcement for the WWE icon’s special day. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon revealed that he will personally induct The...
WWE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
Jim Crockett
Person
Verne Gagne
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Monday Night Raw Next Week

Welcome home. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the history of WWE that it is virtually impossible to keep track of all of them. Some names make very little impression while others have such an impact that their name alone brings back a flood of memories. One of those names has not been seen in a long time but will be making a special return next week.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Vince McMahon Reveals Pat McAfee Plans for WrestleMania Match

Those who tuned into the Pat McAfee show had a chance to see WWE's Vince McMahon do his first live interview in 15 years, and as you might expect from an interview with McAfee, it was full of memorable moments. One of the biggest though was when McMahon told McAfee that him just being him is what has made his time in WWE so great, and then he told McAfee he was offering him a chance to wrestle in the ring at WrestleMania. McAfee then said there's been a lot of chatter about him wrestling at WrestleMania but also added "I'm out of shape, but WrestleMania!".
WWE
PWMania

Nikkita Lyons Comments On Her Pinfall From WWE NXT Going Viral

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:. “I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Expected More Of Family Members Who Work For WWE

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon made some interesting comments about family during today’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Pat McAfee brought up the TV show “Succession” about a wealthy family who owns a media/entertainment company, and mentioned how people speculate that the show is like what goes on behind-the-scenes at WWE. McAfee asked Vince at what point was the future of WWE brought to him, and was he upset with this conversation because this could mean WWE is no longer his, if someone else were to take over.
WWE
411mania.com

Vince McMahon to Induct The Undertaker for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

– During his interview on The Pat McAfee Show today, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced that he will be the one to induct former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, into the WWE Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022 inductees. You can see a clip of McMahon’s announcement below.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Considered Himself Retired After WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar talked about how he considered himself to be retired after WWE Wrestlemania 36:. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out.’”
WWE
PWMania

Talks Between Cody Rhodes and WWE Have Reportedly “Fizzled Out”

As previously noted, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced after months of speculation about his future. While Cody was said to have been in talks with WWE, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is now reporting that conversations between the two sides have “fizzled out.” Haynes wrote the following:
WWE
PWMania

What Sacrifice Said About Impact Wrestling

On a weekend that is crowded with well-publicized pay-per-views, including UFC 272 and the All Elite Wrestling Revolution event, Impact Wrestling held its Sacrifice show, distributed exclusively through its streaming service, Impact Plus and its paid Youtube membership. These Impact Plus shows aren’t necessarily promoted as big as the events that are available on traditional pay-per-view, events that have a $40 price tag, but the booking suggests that these are still supposed to be major broadcasts for the company.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Reveals What He Thinks Some Current Wrestlers Are Lacking

While speaking with Newsday.com, Brock Lesnar was asked if he has been willing to guide and mentor younger talent in the wrestling business:. “I have. Over the years, if there’s somebody that catches my eye and if I happen to perceive something that I like, or don’t like, I will approach some talent. It’s not that I don’t put myself out there to be approachable in the arena. It’s just kind of who I am. People probably find it hard to have a convo with me . . . Some of these young kids nowadays, they’re so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don’t know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore. Some of these kids, they need to step up to the plate if they want to. They need to have a backbone. They need to do something different if they want to become successful. This business isn’t just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know. This is a business of storytelling and characters and being able to portray a passion about something. So either you have it, or you don’t. Otherwise you’re just a mid-card wrestler, or an indie wrestler, or an internet wrestler. And you’re just playing to the fans on the internet.”
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Reacts To Cain Velasquez Incident, New Video Of The Incident

WWE’s Ronda Rousey is offering support to MMA and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez after he was arrested on multiple charges related to a shooting near San Jose, CA on Monday. As we’ve noted, Velasquez allegedly chased a man named Harry Goularte, who was arrested in late February and...
WWE
PWMania

News On The WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal & Andre The Giant Battle Royal

WWE is set to bring back the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year. WWE often uses the Battle Royals to give WrestleMania spots to wrestlers who aren’t booked in their own programs on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and that will be the case again this year.
WWE
PWMania

How Many Tickets Have Reportedly Been Sold So Far For AEW Double or Nothing

On Friday, tickets were made available to the general public for the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena. According to Twitter account @WrestleTix, an estimated 12,276 tickets have been distributed so far and the current capacity was listed listed as 13,172. AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that Double or Nothing is the first $1 million dollar gate in company history with @WrestleTix writing that the gate estimate is currently at $1,025,909.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Ongoing Results For WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden

WWE is holding a live event in Madison Square Garden tonight, with rumors that something big has been planned. It was noted that Sarah Schreiber is the official host of the event. There is a lighting rig above the ring and one cameraman at ringside filming entrances. They are selling special New York themed Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin shirts.
WWE
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/4)

WWE will return to Miami Florida for tonight’s live SmackDown episode on FOX as the road to WrestleMania continues. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship vs. The Viking Raiders. -Sami Zayn defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Ricochet. Stay...
WWE

