Married At First Sight season 14 fans are rejoicing over a groom deciding to pull the plug on his disastrous marriage that seemed doomed from day one. As previously reported Chris' wife Alyssa has been CONSISTENTLY trending on social media for not giving her husband Chris a chance immediately after meeting him at the altar. The bride who's adamant that she's a "nice person" previously begged producers to let her move into her #MAFS apartment alone so she can "hang out with her girls", told her husband that they "just don't vibe", accused her husband of having "aggressive hand gestures" and said she felt "robbed" by being matched with him.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 16 DAYS AGO