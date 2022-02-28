ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Illinois Hospital Patient, Steals Ambulance and Goes to Friend’s House

By Captain Jack
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No ride home? No problem! This dude was ready for a jail break, or hospital break... No one likes an extended stay in the hospital, and I mean no one. This guy from New Lenox, IL had enough with his hospital stay but had a huge problem...no ride home....

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ulster Hospital: Woman dies after eight-hour ambulance wait

A review is under way at the South Eastern Health Trust after an elderly woman died after spending eight hours in an ambulance. The trust told BBC News NI it was "very saddened" by what happened. It said medical teams "did everything possible to resuscitate the patient" at the Ulster...
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC Miami

Local Hospital Fined Following Deaf Patient's Lawsuit

Not being able to hear hasn’t stopped Rose Adams from doing what she loves: teaching. She was teaching at a Palm Beach County high school when her health took a turn. “I looked sick. My daughter told me,” Rose said. Doctors determined Rose had a problem with her...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
TheDailyBeast

Student Was Beaten to Death With Grocery Bag Over Her Head: Court Docs

A 25-year-old college student killed in her own apartment last weekend was beaten to death with a white grocery bag over her head, court documents unsealed Wednesday revealed. Cortez Lenard Warren, 32, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Madison Shea Pilkington, a student at Hoover College in Alabama. Both worked at Baumhowers Victory Grille and had dated for less than a year, but she did not show up for work Thursday or Saturday. When her family arrived at her apartment Saturday, they discovered her body. Investigators say Warren kicked and punched Pilkington to death. Police say he admitted to trying to clean up the bloody apartment in an interview. He’s currently held on bond and slated to appear in court Thursday. Pilkington’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCEN

'It instantly ripped off my arm, leg' | Double amputee shares how he's thriving after horrific motorcycle accident

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A year ago last February, former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek was in an accident that made her an amputee, and almost a double amputee. 6 News did a feature story on her that aired last May, but by the time that feature had run, a young man in China Spring who had heard her story, and remembered thinking what a tragedy that was, had become a double amputee himself. Now we share the story of Hunter Jaynes.
CHINA SPRING, TX
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Gps#Kitty#Illinois Hospital Patient#Il
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Indiana teen sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing young siblings

An Indiana teenager tried as an adult for smothering his young siblings in separate incidents has been sentenced to 100 years in prison. Nickalas Kedrowitz was just 13 years old when he was charged with murdering his half-sister, 2-year-old Desiree McCartney and his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz, months apart in 2017. He told authorities at the time that he was “freeing his siblings from hell.”
INDIANA STATE
Mercury News

Teacher who lost her job sues 12-year-old, alleging ‘malicious’ story

A Wisconsin schoolteacher who was accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student is suing that girl and her parents, as well as school and police officials, alleging that the student maliciously made up a story that was then bolstered by a shoddy investigation. The charge against Christy Mathis, 50, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage college student killed by lethal injection from boyfriend to ‘relieve suffering’

A 19-year-old university student was killed by lethal injection by her boyfriend to “relieve her from suffering”, say police.The victim, a University of Utah international student from China, was founded dead in a Salt Lake City motel room, according to authorities.Suspect Haoyu Wang, 26, who is also an international student from China, sent an email to a university employee stating that he had injected the victim with drugs “to relieve her from suffering.”The email also said that the couple would be dead before they could be found, but university police reached out to Salt Lake City Police who tracked them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy