Illinois Hospital Patient, Steals Ambulance and Goes to Friend’s House

A 25-year-old college student killed in her own apartment last weekend was beaten to death with a white grocery bag over her head, court documents unsealed Wednesday revealed. Cortez Lenard Warren, 32, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Madison Shea Pilkington, a student at Hoover College in Alabama. Both worked at Baumhowers Victory Grille and had dated for less than a year, but she did not show up for work Thursday or Saturday. When her family arrived at her apartment Saturday, they discovered her body. Investigators say Warren kicked and punched Pilkington to death. Police say he admitted to trying to clean up the bloody apartment in an interview. He’s currently held on bond and slated to appear in court Thursday. Pilkington’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO