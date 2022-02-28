ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Playful Casual Furniture Designs

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUchronia Wave is the Paris-based Uchronia studio's debut collection of furnishings and objects. The eponymous collection encompasses everything from coffee tables to door wedges. The Invisible Collection, an...

www.trendhunter.com

Esquire

The Best Casual Shoes to Throw On and Go

I’m currently at my desk, eyeing my packed shoe closet across the room. At first glance, nothing really looks too casual: pointed-toe ankle boots with stacked heels, platform wingtip oxfords, shiny monk straps, and lugged winter boots are in abundance. When I tilt my head further, scanning the penultimate shelf, the largest shelf, I see my collection of sneakers pressed like Thanksgiving stuffing in a turkey. Below that is a row of my casual shoes, an assortment of desert boots, Chelsea boots, and a whole lot of loafers, also stuffed like a Butterball. With all the pieces I own, it is the options in those shelves that are the most accessible, the ones I reach for the most.
APPAREL
MyWabashValley.com

Best RV furniture

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. After a long day on the road, the last thing you want to do is stay perched in the driver’s seat. Depending on the size of your rig, you may find that space is at a premium, and you need to choose your furniture carefully. If you’ve got a larger option, like a class A, you may just want to furnish for maximum comfort. Whatever your situation, if you pick only one piece of furniture, it should be a recliner, like the RecPro 28” RV Euro Chair Recliner, so you can relax in a chair that isn’t a car seat.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This minimalist furniture piece for cats is a hybrid of a bookshelf and tower where cats can play and rest

Cat Is Art is a minimalist cat tower designed for the modern home where cats can play and humans can store their home goods. Interior design is an art of balance, and the furniture pieces made for our pets don’t always flow with the rest of our home the way we’d like. Too often, it comes down to what we’re willing to sacrifice: our interior design, or our cat’s comfort. Every once in a while, however, a new piece comes out that manages to wrap it all together. Cat Is Art, designed by Plenilunio Design Agency, is a modern cat tower that strikes the ideal balance between minimalism and rustic warmth.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

Furniture designs with hidden details that are an upgrade to your IKEA furniture

I believe the true essence of a home is held in its furniture. Furniture has the power to make or break a home, set the mood and tone of a space, and capture and express the soul of that particular house. A great furniture design not only feels like a piece of art but also touches your heart. Once you settle on to it, or place your favorite book upon it, or simply brush past it, you need to instantly feel “Ah, I’m home!” This collection of beautiful and intricate furniture designs with hidden details aspire to do exactly that! Designed with extreme attention to detail, overflowing with love and care, and not only aesthetically but functionally pleasing, these furniture designs will be an invaluable addition to your living space, making you feel truly at home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
psychologytoday.com

The Casualization of American Society

Public dress appears to be getting increasingly casual in the United States. COVID-19 may have something to do with people wearing pajamas and slippers in public. Some critics believe that increasing casualization in fashion is linked to declining public life civility. In my daily trips to Starbucks or another caffeine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
architecturaldigest.com

Set Designers for Emily in Paris and More Weigh In on the Best Places to Source French Furniture

There’s nothing quite like an authentic piece of French furniture to help give a room Parisian flair. According to a recent trends report, a sharp spike in searches for French furniture and French decor has taken over Pinterest, indicating that the genre is piquing the interests of design enthusiasts. But where does a designer get actual, authentic French furniture? Whether it’s classic antiques, ornate decorative objects, or pieces from newer brands, it isn’t always easy to scout.
INTERIOR DESIGN

