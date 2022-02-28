Playful Casual Furniture Designs

I’m currently at my desk, eyeing my packed shoe closet across the room. At first glance, nothing really looks too casual: pointed-toe ankle boots with stacked heels, platform wingtip oxfords, shiny monk straps, and lugged winter boots are in abundance. When I tilt my head further, scanning the penultimate shelf, the largest shelf, I see my collection of sneakers pressed like Thanksgiving stuffing in a turkey. Below that is a row of my casual shoes, an assortment of desert boots, Chelsea boots, and a whole lot of loafers, also stuffed like a Butterball. With all the pieces I own, it is the options in those shelves that are the most accessible, the ones I reach for the most.
Comments / 0