LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 38

By Holy City Sinner
 5 days ago

The 38th episode of Holy City Sinner Radio, this website’s companion podcast, is now live on...

Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Sister Rushes to Her Defense, Absolutely Unleashes on Kentucky Senator

Country music legend Dolly Parton is a true American icon. Not only has the singer made music history and large contributions to women’s equality, but she’s also passionate about the children of our great country and uses her fame and influence to improve the education and care of young people across the United States. One of her most recent contributions is a program entitled the Imagination Library, “a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.”
The Independent

Biden stands up to reporter who quizzes him over how he backs abortion as a Catholic

Joe Biden stood up to a reporter who quizzed him over his support for abortion rights despite being Catholic.Mr Biden was taking questions from reporters on the south lawn of the White House on Wednesday before boarding the presidential helicopter to Wisconsin, where he will deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.He was asked why he continued to support “abortion as a Catholic, defying church teachings”. The reporter was referring to his State of the Union address on 1 March, when he called for protecting women’s rights and acknowledged the attacks on abortion care.Mr Biden said: “Well, I tell...
hiphopnc.com

West Virginia Advances The ‘Anti-Racism Act,’ But It’s Not What You Think, It’s A Bill To Protect White Feelings

If the whole critical race theory debacle has proven nothing else, it has proven that the Republican party, at this point, is that party of making up sh**. Conservatives have claimed, ad nauseam, that the college-level academic study that is CRT is being taught in K-12 schools—which it isn’t. They’ve also claimed CRT teaches that one race is superior to others, that white people are inherently racist and that they’re responsible for America’s historic racism—which it doesn’t.
