ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Flash Sale: Buy One Spongelle Product and Get the Other for Free

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks, I've been waiting for a good offer at Spongelle, and now it's here. This BOGO flash sale from Spongelle is precisely what you need if you like to lather, slather or bathe in pleasant fragrances while getting clean and...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Best Buy’s latest sales event lets you save on the latest Apple products and more

You can currently score tons of savings over at Best Buy thanks to its latest Presidents’ Day Sale Event, which includes tons of devices on sale. First up, we have Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro that is currently seeing $200 savings on several models, meaning that you can get one for as low as $1,799. This model will get you a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. The same deal is also available at Amazon.com, just in case Best Buy runs out of stock.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Samsung’s Class Frame Series, Class Crystal UHD, and other great products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with amazing savings on Samsung smart TVs and other excellent options from LG, Hisense, and more. First up, we have the Samsung Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV that revives a 33 percent discount on its 55-inch model. In other words, those looking to get this great smart TV will get $502 savings, as it is now available for $998. Then, of course, you can also consider the 32-inch (2020 model) starting at $528 after a $72 discount.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 24-inch iMac, Mac mini, and other great products are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where the latest 24-inch iMac is now available for just $1,450 after getting a $200 discount. This will let you purchase a new model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, its M1 chip comes packed with an 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, which makes it the best option available. However, savings won’t appear until you’re at the checkout. If you want instant savings, you can also get the model with a 7-core GPU M1 chip that sells for $1,199 after scoring a $100 discount. But you will also have to settle for half the storage space, as this option only packs 256GB.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to Get a Sam's Club Membership for Just $10 Out of Pocket This Year

Groceries are likely a significant part of your weekly budget, so why not try to save every dollar you possibly can on them? A Sam's Club membership offers tons of benefits, including exclusive savings on groceries. A one-year membership would normally cost you $45 total, but through March 6 you...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Sale#Bogo
CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Become a Sam's Club Member for Less: For $20 You Get a $10 Gift Card, Free Chicken and More

Groceries are probably a significant part of your weekly budget, so why not try and save every dollar you possibly can on them? A Sam's Club membership offers tons of cost-saving benefits, including exclusive savings on groceries, and lots more. A 1-year membership would typically cost you $45 total, but now through March 6, you can sign up for just $20, less than half the usual cost. Plus, you'll get a rotisserie chicken, 8-pack of cupcakes and a $10 Sam's Club e-gift card, a $23 value altogether, thrown in for free just to help sweeten the deal. This basically means you are paying under $10 out of pocket for the membership.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Are Only $55 for Refurb Model at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds list for $150 and are currently selling for $110 at Amazon. But if you want to get them for even cheaper, Best Buy is running a sale on Geek Squad Certified refurbished units with the phantom black color selling for $55. In my experience, Geek Squad Certified refurbs tend to be hard to distinguish from new models, but the product might not come in the original packaging. You're able to return the product within 15 days if you're not satisfied.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Verge

Drop’s signature MT3 profile mechanical keycaps are buy one get one free

I know Saturdays are usually for sleeping in, but I hope you don’t sleep on this round of deals. Drop has a very special sale on its exclusive collection of MT3 profile keycaps for Cherry-style mechanical keyboards. You can buy two base or ortholinear sets of keycaps and get them for the price of one when you use code MT3FREE until Sunday, February 20th. That may sound like a jumble of confusing jargon for the mechanical keyboard uninitiated, but that’s ok, because we’re here to help people learn as well as save.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Pre-order Elden Ring at Best Buy and get a free steelbook case

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls, then you’ve probably been following the development of Elden Ring with quite a lot of interest. The FromSoftware game has gotten a lot of people riled up, not just because it’s a Souls-like, but also because George R.R. Martin had a hand in helping to write the story and the lore. Elden Ring releases on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles and PC on February 25, and if you pre-order one of the console versions now from Best Buy for $60, you also get a sweet steelbook case for free.
VIDEO GAMES
Seekingalpha.com

Buy Stocks When They Are On Sale

We love to buy things on sale. Scenario #1: For three months you've been looking at a certain flat screen TV but didn't pull the trigger because the price was too high. Then one day it goes on sale, offering a 20% discount. You buy it. Scenario #2: There are...
STOCKS
KGET

White Forest Nursery holds flash sale for ‘Twosday’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery is holding a flash sale in honor of “Twosday,” or palindrome day: 2-22-22. The nursery said it will offer 22 percent off two of more select regular priced items. Items include: Garden Max Turf Max Ceramic Pots Kids Planting Kits House Plants Bromeliads Tillandsias Garden Trellises Corinthian Bell […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CNET

Best Fire TV Stick in 2022

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Streaming devices are one of the most important parts of consuming content these days. These little sticks are inexpensive and have the power to turn just about any TV into an entertainment hub where you can easily access all your favorite shows. While Roku is one of the most popular makers of streaming players, the big companies like Apple, Google and Amazon make their own streaming boxes and sticks, too.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Give Yourself a Facial Reset With Up to 20% Off Dermstore

Are you finally ready to treat your skin this year and give it the attention it deserves? Or are you looking forward to trying something new? No matter what you're interested in, this sale from Dermstore will give you what you need to look and feel your best. All select skin care, hair care, makeup and beauty tools are up to 20% off until March 10 using the offer code REFRESH.
SKIN CARE
CNET

How to Print a PDF From Your iPhone in a Few Quick Taps

We use our phones for nearly everything, which means you might need to print documents from your mobile device occasionally. Whether it's a work-related report or a new recipe, sometimes it's just easier to read a hard copy rather than a digital file on your phone's tiny 6-inch screen. Printing...
CELL PHONES
insideevs.com

2023 Toyota bZ4X Buyers Will Get One Year Of Free EVgo Charging

Toyota has announced a deal with EVgo to provide 2023 bZ4X customers with one year of unlimited complimentary charging at EVgo stations across the United States. Customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will benefit from the offer, which covers all EVgo-owned and operated public charging stations nationwide. Owners will be able to use the Toyota App on their mobile device to sign up for this offer, locate EVgo stations and initiate complimentary charging for their new bZ4X.
BUYING CARS
ETOnline.com

Free People Sale: Get Up to 70% off on Jackets, Skirts, Tops and More

Free People's latest sale has enticingly deep discounts, you can find some fresh pieces up to an incredible 70% off and with spring about a month away, now is the perfect time to freshen up your wardrobe with fun colors and designs. Free People has so many fashionable options, like...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Apple’s AirPods Pro, OnePlus 9, and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with Apple’s AirPods Pro that, are currently receiving a 24 percent discount that translates to $59 savings, so that you can purchase a new pair of AirPods Pro for $190. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancelation to keep everything around you silent to enjoy your favorite tunes or your favorite shows and movies. Further, you also receive Apple’s Transparency Mode to help you stay aware of everything that may be happening around you. Spatial Audio is another great addition that will help you enjoy a better experience. You also get more than 24 hours of total listening time thanks to its MagSafe charging case and other great features.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Offers Savings on TVs, Laptops, Bluetooth Speakers and More

Best Buy just dropped a new three-day sale with price cuts on all the popular items you need as we move into spring. Save big on laptops, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, small appliances and so much more. You can find price cuts in each department, including stuff from popular brands like Google, HP, Bose, Apple and more. Snag top tech for less at Best Buy now through Sunday. You can shop the entire three-day sale below.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This iPad Deal Saves You $50 on the 10.2-Inch iPad With 256GB of Storage

While direct deals on Apple products can be hard to come by, various authorized Apple retailers provide some great bargains if you're not in a rush to buy. The latest model iPad, featuring a 10.2-inch Retina display with 2160x1620 screen resolution, is the perfect tablet for streaming movies, reading eBooks, creating art and staying productive. Plus, the 10-hour battery life will keep you going strong, no matter what you're trying to accomplish. Save $50 versus the Apple Store when you grab the 9th-gen (256GB) iPad from Walmart for just $429.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy