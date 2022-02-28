Flash Sale: Buy One Spongelle Product and Get the Other for Free

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where the latest 24-inch iMac is now available for just $1,450 after getting a $200 discount. This will let you purchase a new model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, its M1 chip comes packed with an 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, which makes it the best option available. However, savings won’t appear until you’re at the checkout. If you want instant savings, you can also get the model with a 7-core GPU M1 chip that sells for $1,199 after scoring a $100 discount. But you will also have to settle for half the storage space, as this option only packs 256GB.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO