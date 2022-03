Low pressure will track south of New England this evening bringing snow and fog. Temperatures have been above freezing most of the day, so we’re dealing with mainly wet roads. But, snow reports have been coming in from Southern New Hampshire of 2-4″ where a winter weather advisory is in effect until 9pm. The elevations in Worcester County will get the most snow locally of up to 4″ on the grass, and this is also where roads have been colder so take it slow if you’re heading out this evening. The steadiest snow will end at 7 or 8 PM and taper off for good around 10 PM.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO