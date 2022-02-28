ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bianca Belair’s Power, Bryan Danielson’s Violence, and Joey Janela’s Revenge

By Phil Schneider
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet, the three best matches of the past week–one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bianca...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Adam Page
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Joey Janela
Person
Sara Del Rey
Person
Sean Waltman
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Bayley
Financial World

Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania 38?

In the episode of Friday Night SmackDown, we saw Sasha Banks who came back to the ring, who had not been seen for a few weeks following the Royal Rumble. Sasha faced and defeated Shotzi, who also returned after a break due to some lower back pain that also prevented her from standing and walking, as she said in an interview recently, with Naomi sitting down.
WWE
Popculture

Randy Orton Was Reportedly 'Unable to Move' After Tough 'WWE Raw' Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Match Confirmed For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Event

Jon Moxley will be defending the GCW World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Gray at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. GCW announced the news today on Twitter:. “*BREAKING* Officially Signed for #JJSB6PT1: *GCW World Title* JON MOXLEY vs AJ GRAY Plus: Alex Colon vs JWM (Ultraviolent Title) JJSB6 Pt 1 Thurs 3/31 – 8PM http://JJSBDALLAS1.EVENTBRITE.COM JJSB6 Pt 2 Fri 4/1 – 1159PM http://JJSBDALLAS2.EVENTBRITE.COM Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardcore Wrestling#Track And Field#Combat#Nxt 2 0#Wrestlemania#Roman Reigns#All American#Crossfit
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to...
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Moment

Roman Reigns appeared on WWE’s new “My WrestleMania Moment” series on YouTube. During it, the WWE Universal Champion was asked to pick his all-time favorite WrestleMania moment:. “You want me to pick my favorite WrestleMania moment? It’s pretty much impossible,” Reigns responded. “I have so many of...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
411mania.com

Joey Janela vs. X-Pac Officially Set For Janela’s Spring Break 6

It’s now official: X-Pac will get his chance for revenge against Joey Janela at part one of Spring Break 6. GCW announced on Monday that the match has been signed for the event after X-Pac challenged Janela over the weekend. X-Pac is looking for payback after Janela turned on...
WWE
411mania.com

Minoru Suzuki vs. EFFY Added To Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2

EFFY will take on the legendary Minoru Suzuki at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. GCW announced on Tuesday night that the two will face off in the ring on the second night of the show, which takes place on April 1st as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Title Match Advertised For Post-WrestleMania 38 Live Events

An interesting WWE Title Triple Threat is being advertised for post-WrestleMania 38 live events. Local advertising in Lakeland, Florida is promoting Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Title on Saturday, April 30 at the RP Funding Center. The billing for this match is notable as...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Triple H’s WWE WrestleMania 38 Status

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that “there is no way” Triple H will be wrestling at WrestleMania 38 due to his heart condition. The Game suffered a cardiac event back in the Fall, which was linked to a genetic issue. Since that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On Vince McMahon Possibly Wrestling Again

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about some of the news swirling around WWE on the Road to WrestleMania. Bischoff opened the show giving his opinion on the news of Cesaro leaving WWE and why he believes AEW might be too crowded for the Swiss Superman.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy