ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

20 Perks of Prime Membership You May Not Know About

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yjzm5_0eRGTb8800 Prime has become the heart of Amazon's retail business. By some estimates, Prime members buy two and a half times as much inventory, based on dollar amount, at Amazon.com as people who are not members per year. The reason Amazon has a Prime subscriber count of about 150 million is that the service gives consumers a number of advantages. At least 20 of them are good reasons people pay $139 a year.

One key benefit to Prime members is Prime Day itself. Prime members in 19 countries can participate: the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey and Brazil.

People who are not Prime members can participate via a free 30-day Prime membership. They add themselves to an army of over 150 million Prime members around the world.

Click here for 20 reasons people become Prime members

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUity_0eRGTb8800

Free two-day delivery for millions of items

This has become a benefit that many retailers, including Walmart, have added. At this point, as people shop across the internet at most large e-commerce sites, delivery, which was once a significant expense, is gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8wEd_0eRGTb8800

Free one-day delivery as well

Free one-day delivery is available on more than 10 million items with no minimum purchase. Amazon has so many delivery hubs and warehouses that this is logistically possible. Few retailers have any way to match it.

ALSO READ: Three Days Before Prime Day, Amazon Slashes Prices On Own Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438kWU_0eRGTb8800

Free same-day delivery

Free same-day delivery is available on over 3 million items on qualifying orders over $35. Order in the morning, typically before noon, and get items by 9 p.m. This has become a key benefit, particularly in highly populated areas, where Amazon can locate warehouses that are close to large numbers of people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neuki_0eRGTb8800

Free fast grocery delivery

Free fast grocery delivery allows two-hour delivery on groceries, including quality fresh food and produce in some cities. Once again, Amazon can offer this because of its sophisticated delivery operations and many delivery hubs and warehouses. This business has gotten more competition for large grocery companies, including Walmart and Kroger. Grubhub has allowed smaller food stores to be competitive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXzqO_0eRGTb8800

Free release-date delivery

Free release-date delivery allows Prime members to be among the first to get new video games, books, music and movies. A special delivery function allows these items to be ordered and received by 7 p.m. on the same day.

Free no-rush shipping

Prime members who use no-rush shipping save Amazon money because they do not tax the logistics operation with items that must be delivered immediately. In turn, they earn rewards for future purchases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00r3sG_0eRGTb8800

Prime Video

Prime Video streams thousands of movies and TV shows, including exclusive Amazon Originals. Amazon competes in this business with large well-funded companies led by Netflix and Disney. Amazon Originals are programs paid for and produced by Amazon. This has become an investment in the hundreds of millions of dollars each year, meant to help retain Prime members.

ALSO READ: Best and Worst States for Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tisVj_0eRGTb8800

Prime Video channels

Prime Video channels range from $4.99 to $14.99 a month. It allows people to watch shows and movies from HBO, Showtime and Starz channels for a fee over their Prime payment. It is part of the American trend to have "unbundled" access to content without a cable service. Members can cancel anytime, which is not the case with all cable services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qO6rT_0eRGTb8800

Prime Music

Prime Music lets members stream more than 2 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations. The large competitors to this are Apple Music and Spotify. This Amazon Music Unlimited service gives a 20% discount for Prime members, at $7.99 a month. Members can listen ad-free with unlimited skips. And members can download for offline listening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IklD_0eRGTb8800

Time Unlimited

Another part of Amazon's music offering is free Time Unlimited, which costs an additional $2.99 a month A 30-day free trial allows access to thousands of top kid-friendly games, videos and educational content, featuring brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Apf4O_0eRGTb8800

Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming offers free game content every month and a Twitch Channel subscription. Twitch is among the largest video game streaming services in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3WIr_0eRGTb8800

Amazon Photos

Amazon Photos allows Prime members to store, print and share. Members get unlimited photo storage, custom print options and the ability to share pics with friends and family. Several companies, particularly Apple, offer similar services.

ALSO READ: Richest Person in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0DH7_0eRGTb8800

Prime at Whole Foods Market

There is Prime at Whole Foods Market. Amazon bought the high-end grocery operation in 2017 for $13.7 billion. It has over 500 stores. Prime members get 5% back with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and two-hour delivery in many cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiSAN_0eRGTb8800

Prime Rewards

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card allows eligible Prime members to earn 5% back on all Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases. Many banks and airlines have similar programs. Like the competition, on top of Amazon and Whole Foods, its cardholders get rewards at most other places they shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih1e5_0eRGTb8800

Prime Wardrobe

Prime Wardrobe allows people to buy and try on clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories, once they are delivered, and pay only for those they keep. This is a blow to department stores, where people traditionally have gone to see how clothes fit and look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AfCd_0eRGTb8800

Prime Exclusives

Prime Exclusives allows Prime members to get Amazon's handpicked products. Prime has a staff of people who make these selections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eS8O_0eRGTb8800

Alexa

Alexa Voice members can shop with the company's home assistant, Alexa, and get an additional discount on select deals. Alexa is Amazon's foray into home electronics, a business it now dominates, despite competition from Google.

ALSO READ: Companies With the Best and Worst Reputations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3jmF_0eRGTb8800

Amazon Family

Amazon Family gives members up to 20% off diapers and 15% off products from baby registries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sbbj1_0eRGTb8800

Prime Reload

Prime Reload lets members earn 2% rewards on their debit spending when they reload their Amazon.com gift card balance with a designated debit card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZWgS_0eRGTb8800

Prime Reading

Prime Reading gives unlimited access on any device to more than a thousand e-books, popular magazines, comics, books with Audible narration and more.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 free Roku channels you might not even know about

Roku has been pretty busy so far since the beginning of the year, rolling out new channels, launching fresh original programming, and stoking chatter that Roku TVs might be on the way in the near future. Among other things, the company is planning to spend big this year by way...
TV SHOWS
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Amazon Prime Day#Retail Business#Amazon Com
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Walmart's Shortages Are Getting Worse And Worse—We Can’t Believe This News!

Walmart continues to be a one-stop-shop for many people, suiting customers’ needs for clothing, appliances, entertainment devices and even groceries. As seen in many recent Reddit threads, however, shoppers have voiced their concerns over food shortages, and particularly, a lack of frozen chicken in their local Walmart stores. Some have documented photos of empty aisles, footage of missing chicken in their store’s meat sections, and continue to share related stories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re losing these channels today

Even as competition heats up, Roku remains one of the biggest streaming platforms on the planet. Every year, consumers continue to turn to Roku for their streaming device and smart TV needs. While most people use their Roku to watch other streaming services, Roku started producing its own content as well last year. The platform is always adding new services and features, but this week, Roku is actually losing some of its channels.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

105K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy