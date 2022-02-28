ABC 27's Ava Van Valen honored with Thelma Gorham Legacy Award

ABC 27 evening anchor Ava Van Valen was honored during Monday night’s African Americans in Media award ceremony.

The program, put on by Hallelujah 95.3FM and The Capital Outlook, honors journalists that show strength, integrity, character and commitment to the media industry.

Van Valen received the Thelma Gorham Legacy Award.

After years working as a journalist for publications such as Ebony and Jet Magazines, Gorham joined Florida A&M University as an English professor in the 1970s.

Gorham is credited for being a trailblazer that helped set the path for Florida A&M University to start its journalism school.

Previously, ABC 27 Sunrise anchor Brian Jackson was honored at the AAIM Awards, receiving the Future Leader in Media Award in 2020.

