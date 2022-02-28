Victims identified in double-fatal crash in Newington

Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash in Newington Sunday, police said.

Police on Monday identified the victims as Mark Steiner, 61, of East Hampton, and Alexis Soto, 29, of Wethersfield.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. on East Cedar Street (Rt175) at Patricia M. Genova Drive, police said. A third person who suffered serious injuries was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Eric Chapdelaine at 860-594-6238.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com