ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Victims identified in double-fatal crash in Newington

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash in Newington Sunday, police said.

Police on Monday identified the victims as Mark Steiner, 61, of East Hampton, and Alexis Soto, 29, of Wethersfield.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. on East Cedar Street (Rt175) at Patricia M. Genova Drive, police said. A third person who suffered serious injuries was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Eric Chapdelaine at 860-594-6238.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Bill on rehiring fired cops divides police union and state public safety leaders

A bill that focuses on fired Connecticut cops and how they might continue careers in law enforcement sounds like “overkill,” a representative of the state’s largest police union said, but public safety leaders called the proposal vital to maintaining high standards. The bill would retain current law that prevents police officers who are fired for “malfeasance” or “serious misconduct” and those ...
HEALTH SERVICES
Hartford Courant

These are the Hartford transportation improvements that could be coming in the near future

For years, solving Greater Hartford’s transportation troubles has largely meant chasing the big-ticket projects, such as reconfiguring the notoriously congested I-84/I-91 interchange and lowering — or even tunneling — portions of highways in the city. But the state Department of Transportation, which is shaping a new regional transportation plan for the area, says smaller projects that are ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Six Things to Know About the Greater Hartford Mobility Study

The replacement of the I-84 viaduct that slices Hartford in half and the notorious I-84/1-91 interchange bottleneck at its eastern end were long the focus of how to improve traveling around Greater Hartford. But in late 2019, just as final recommendations neared, the state Department of Transportation made the startling decision to shift gears and look at transportation planning more broadly, ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy