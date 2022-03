The Buffalo Business First 2022 IDEA Awards winners share how to be inclusive in the workplace and community. "Don't go at it alone. There is so much opportunity for collaboration and for learning with and from people in our community. Always remember how much you can learn just by listening to and making space for the experiences of others. There's never a finish line when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion work, but don't be intimidated by others who are further along." — Heritage Christian Services.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO