Golden Girls’ fans can gather again for theme cruise

I found Virgin Voyages’ new cruise ship Scarlet Lady lolling just offshore from downtown Miami. She beckoned with her streaks of lipstick red, so I walked toward her, across the bridge and into the port (which is a little like walking to LaGuardia: possible but not usual), and doubled back, trudging through a sea of parking lots. As I approached the company’s blindingly white, week-old terminal, the ship reared behind it, deck upon glassed-in deck, like a newly sprouted waterfront condo that had drifted across Biscayne Bay. I had come to examine this vast floating object designed to transport thousands into a multi-day fantasy of the yachtsman’s life. A cruise ship is a machine for leisure, and I wanted to know how it worked.

