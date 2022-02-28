ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Girls’ fans can gather again for theme cruise

By Tribune Content Agency
Daily Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf course a “Golden Girls” cruise is sailing out of Miami. Where else?. The fourth version of the Golden Fans at Sea themed cruise is planned for April 2023, open to up to 1,000 fans of Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Ma! . . . I mean Sophia....

