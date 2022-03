Middletown Township recently celebrated the retirement of John Balent and Lisa Berkis, and also welcomed several new faces. Balent began working for the township in 1985 and has held many roles in various departments over the years. He transitioned to his current role as a foreman in the Public Works Department when the Park Maintenance crew was consolidated with Public Works in 2018. Balent’s 37-year career has solidified his role as the “township encyclopedia” – his extensive knowledge will leave a void.

MIDDLETOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO