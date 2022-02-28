ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2 million bond for man charged in Imam’s murder

By Joe Clark
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam was in court for the first time, Monday.

During his initial arraignment in a Franklin County courtroom, John Wesley Wooden, Jr., was given a $2 million surety bond.

Wooden, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing the 48-year-old local Somali community leader on or about Dec. 22, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

During a news conference Friday , police said it appears at some point Wooden and Adam were involved in a business transaction, but they wouldn’t elaborate any details.

According to police, after identifying Wooden as a suspect in Adam’s death, they issued a search warrant for Wooden’s residence, where a gun was found that was a ballistic match in Adam’s case.

Adam was originally reported missing Dec. 22 and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues Dec. 24.

Wooden, who was arrested on Feb. 18, is also facing federal charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

