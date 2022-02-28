ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Tired of Winter Dryness? This Intense Repair Moisturizer May Help Your Skin

By Bernadette Deron
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

The winter is a notoriously cruel time for the skin, and although the season is winding town, we typically still feel the effects well into spring. The cold and dry air can create a feeling that’s uncomfortable and leads to pesky problems if we’re applying makeup.

Not every moisturizer can help heal skin dryness if your particular case is more severe. If this sounds like what you’ve been dealing with, you may want to try First Aid Beauty’s award-winning Ultra Repair Cream! It’s a super rich moisturizer that’s garnered cult-like status among skincare lovers who have struggled to find a product that can help to revive and hydrate their skin.

This product is designed to assist those who suffer from any level of dry skin. You may just grapple with occasional dryness or harsher cases that are the result of eczema or other conditions which require added care. If your dryness is even more intense, you might need to seek out a professional’s help — but for many other shoppers, this cream may be a significant boost!

As noted, this moisturizer is thick and rich, with the goal of providing instant hydration to your face area. According to the brand, it may also help temporarily to get rid of minor irritation or itchiness, which can be the result of numerous factors. Perhaps you have a preexisting condition and are suffering from a flare up that needs soothing, or you tried out a new product that’s causing your skin to react in a negative way. That’s where this cream can seriously come in handy and restore your skin to the way that it should be! Of course, dryness brings with it a slew of undesirable consequences — including acne, redness and more. It’s time to figure out a way to combat these issues once and for all!

Shoppers have called this product their “all time favorite moisturizer,” and note it’s specifically ideal for the harsh winter months. Much of the dryness we may experience this time of year doesn’t just go away when the spring comes, as it may have lingering effects. Whenever your skin is not feeling quite as hydrated as it should be be, there’s a good chance you’ll be thrilledd to have this moisturizer in your skincare lineup to save the day!

