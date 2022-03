Those pesky Detroit Pistons are up next for the Toronto Raptors who will look to avoid the season sweep Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET against Dwane Casey and company. Casey beating the Raptors has become a bit of a joke by now. Two of Detroit's 15 wins this season have come against Toronto, most recently in a 103-87 blowout. The Pistons always have a little extra something for the Raptors and Toronto better be ready for that because getting swept by Detroit would be a very ugly look.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO