Portland’s stunning gun violence continues: Beat Check podcast

By Andrew Theen
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Portland has rarely seen a deadlier weekend. A mass shooting at Normandale Park left one dead. A drive by shooter killed a mother and wounded her 1 and 5 year...

Comments / 3

Deen
5d ago

It's NOT "gun violence"!!! It's human violence done with a gun!!A gun can do nothing without human intervention.I have carried concealed for over 35 years and my guns have never picked themselves out of my holsters and shot anybody, nor have they gone off anywhere but the shooting range.

Curtie McBurdy
5d ago

Knightly encouraged armed, masked, militant communists to commit violent assaults and arson... All for her racist idoligy... Let's not pretend she was a good person.

Related
The Oregonian

Neighbors, brother of man killed by Portland police at Southwest Hills condos search for answers: ‘I was devastated’

UPDATED Saturday, March 5: Man fatally shot by Portland police was suspect in earlier shooting, report says. Residents of a Southwest Hills condominium complex are grappling with plenty of questions — and few answers — two weeks after Portland police fatally shot a man at the property nestled between downtown and OHSU Hospital.
