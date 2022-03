Sunday is a win-or-go-home situation for Bowling Green State University’s hockey team. Bemidji State got out to an early lead, and the Falcons were unable to come from behind in a 4-2 defeat to the Beavers in Game 2 of their best-of-3 quarterfinal series in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s Mason Cup Playoffs on Saturday at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.

