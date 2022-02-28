ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers to play regular season game in London for first time ever

By Kyle Jones
 5 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are heading across the pond.

Green Bay will play a regular-season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

This is the first time ever that the Packers will play in London since the NFL started hosting games there in 2007. This is also the first time that the Packers will play a regular-season game abroad.

“The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” team president Mark Murphy said in a statement. “It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally.”

Up until now, the Packers were the only NFL team to have not played a regular-season game in another country. The Packers have played three preseason games outside the U.S. since 1997, in Toronto, Tokyo, and Winnipeg.

The game will be considered a neutral-site game, meaning that only nine games will be played at Lambeau Field in 2022 (eight regular season and one preseason).

The date, opponent, and kickoff time for all of Green Bay’s games will be announced later this year.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

