2008 Pontiac Solstice Is A Track-Built Performance Machine

After over a decade of waiting for the right owner to take the wheel, this SCCA champion is ready for a new home.

The early 2000s were a pretty great time to be alive for Pontiac enthusiasts because of the invention of the LS platform, changes in the Firebird design, and a stronger focus on performance above all else. Cars like the Trans Am, GTO, and G8 were heralded as legends of a forgotten time in the automotive community, and we can all appreciate those wild vehicles today. However, one car gets virtually no mention in modern times as these sporty roadsters faded away into the back of most enthusiasts' minds after the fall of Pontiac in 2008. That car is the Pontiac Solstice, a wicked little sports car whose performance rivaled that of anything coming out of Japan, Germany, or most of America's factories.

Under the hood of this particular beast is a potent 2.4-liter inline-four producing somewhere around 173 horsepower to the rear wheels. This is probably the best bang-for-buck performance car you'll find in that power range, as the vehicle only weighs 2,800lbs. Everything from tight corners to narrow straits is no big deal for the vehicle as Pontiac took a ton of inspiration from their European competitors. Another attribute that makes this car such a great enthusiast purchase is the transmission which was obviously designed to provide as much engagement in driving as possible. Through the use of this manual gearbox, you'll be able to row through all five gears in a fun and timely manner.

This car is an SCCA SSB champion, as confirmed by the side decals and unique exterior modification, which makes it instantly recognizable to racing enthusiasts as one of only 250 cars produced. That means that this car is one of the rarest American sports cars to ever hit the market, which puts you in the perfect position to buy a once-in-a-lifetime sort of car. Whipping the tail-end around corners, climbing the race position ladder, and barrelling past the competition is exactly what this car was made for. So get out there and hop behind the wheel of this insane roadster; maybe we'll see you at the track.

