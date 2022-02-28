ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Craziest Celebrity Bling From the SAG Awards 2022 — Including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and More!

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Bring on the bling! The 2022 SAG Awards served up one sparkly red carpet. Because while the bold dresses and gorgeous glam didn’t disappoint, it was the over-the-top jewels that completely blew Us away.

With everything from pendant earrings and funky rings to chunky necklaces that sent jaws dropping, the sparkle on the red carpet was unmatched. Of course, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the deets on who wore what and how many carats they carried.

From Salma Hayek’s 16-carat Harry Winston earrings to Helen Mirren’s 20-carat bracelet, there was no shortage of bling. That in mind, a few trends reigned supreme: statement earrings, colorful rings and massive (and we mean massive) chunky necklaces.

Let’s start by diving into the latter, shall we? Lady Gaga didn’t miss a beat when it came to bling. The 35-year-old House of Gucci actress, who wore a gorgeous Armani Privé dress, worked with Tiffany & Co. for her stunning sparkle. While her pendant earrings and 8-carat ring were simply stunning, it was her huge Schlumberger Flowers and Leaves necklace that stole the show. The piece, which is from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, is designed with 18k yellow gold and platinum metals.

Another star to get in on the chunky necklace trend was Selena Gomez. The 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building star paired her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown with jewels from Bulgari. She stunned in a Serpenti choker necklace that featured 37.04-carats of diamonds along with two brilliant-cut emeralds.

Gomez also stunning in a 9.89-carat cushion-cut emerald ring. And we couldn’t help but wonder if the ring was an ode to her Hulu series?!

When it came to earrings, the stars were full of surprises. They played with funky shapes, different stones and various settings. A few pieces that deserve a special shout out? Rosario Dawson’s 29.62-carat emerald and diamond earrings, Kerry Washington’s Messika High Jewelry Wild Moon earrings and Madeline Brewer’s Wilfredo Rosado black enamel disc earrings.

In the ring department, Cate Blanchett (who was also Us Weekly’s best dressed!) dominated the scene. She worked with Pomellato for a seriously stunning stack. She wore four rings total: a rose gold stunner with brown diamonds, a rose gold ring with lapis lazuli, a white gold piece with blue topaz and diamonds and last, but certainly not least, a rose gold ring with a jet stone.

To see all this bling and more of the gorgeous sparkle from the 2022 SAG Awards, keep scrolling!

IN THIS ARTICLE
