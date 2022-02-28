ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What to know about the ‘house on fire’ UN climate report

Channel 3000
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an...

www.channel3000.com

The Press

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report. THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns.
Opelika-Auburn News

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday that if human-caused global warming isn't limited to just another couple tenths of a degree, an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways, with some being "potentially irreversible." Today's children who may still be alive in the year 2100 are going to experience four times more climate extremes than they do now, even with only a few more tenths of a degree of warming over today's heat. But if temperatures increase nearly 2 more degrees Celsius from now (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) they would feel five times the floods, storms, drought and heatwaves, according to the collection of scientists at the IPCC. Already at least 3.3 billion people's daily lives "are highly vulnerable to climate change" and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather, the report says. Large numbers of people are being displaced by worsening weather extremes. And the world's poor are being hit by far the hardest, it says. More people are going to die each year from heat waves, diseases, extreme weather, air pollution and starvation because of global warming, the report says.
CBS Boston

UN Releases Climate Report: What It Means For New England Residents, Economies

BOSTON (CBS) — A new climate report from the United Nations came with a dire warning: we are running out of ways to adapt to climate change. There is increasing danger to people, plants, animals, ecosystems, and economies with the people at risk in the billions and potential damages in the trillions of dollars. “There is a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future on the planet,” said Hans-Otto Portner who is Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. If countries don’t do more to adapt to warming, there will be an unavoidable increase in risks. According to the...
Daily Beast

The 4 Most Damning Climate Change Alarms Raised by the Latest UN Report

Earth’s latest climate crisis report card is in, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. In a new report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Monday, 270 scientists from over 67 countries discussed the environmental challenges the planet is facing now and can expect to face in the future. Some of the 127 key risks identified in the 3,500-page report aren’t exactly shocking—including rising sea levels, sweltering temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters. But what is especially alarming is the severity of these problems, and the report’s conclusion that more than a few are potentially irreversible events that could devastate public health and livelihoods around the world.
International Business Times

Analysis-Who Pays? UN Climate Report Reignites Global Fight For Compensation

With this week's U.N. climate science report laying bare the staggering economic costs and losses already faced from climate change, an inevitable question arises: who should pay?. Within U.N. climate negotiations, "loss and damage" refers to the costs countries are incurring from climate-related impacts and disasters - costs that disproportionately...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Every second counts': Global reactions to UN climate report

BERLIN — (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world's population already faces significant risk from global warming.
Shropshire Star

New UN report set to paint stark picture of impacts of climate change

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sets out climate impacts, adaptation and vulnerabilities. A new UN science report is set to send what may be the starkest warning yet about the impacts of climate change on people and the planet. The assessment is the second in...
