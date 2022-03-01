California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12

Starting next week, masks will no longer be required, but will be "strongly recommended" in California schools, according to updated guidance issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

The new rule applies to schools and child care facilities and will begin on Saturday, March 12.

On Tuesday, however, masks will no longer be required but will be highly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings. Masks are still required in high transmission areas like buses, hospitals, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

"California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we've learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic," said Newsom. "Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward."

Oregon and Washington adopted similar policies on Monday.

On Friday, Newsom signed an order ending 12 state of emergency declarations , which automatically terminated any associated executive orders relating to those events.

"We'll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead," Newsom said.

which allows people vaccinated against the virus to remove face coverings indoors at establishments that verify customers' vaccination status.

That order puts the onus on businesses to ensure that all customers permitted indoors are either fully vaccinated or can provide proof of a recent negative COVID test. Even after that verification, only fully vaccinated customers will be permitted to remove masks indoors.

Unvaccinated customers must continue wearing masks indoors, even after showing proof of a negative COVID test, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Los Angeles County announced it will align with the state and will also lift the school masking requirement as of March 12.

However, the decision of whether to follow the state guidance will now rest with school districts.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement it recognizes the updated guidance from the state and county, but will continue monitoring positivity rates and did not commit to lifting the mandate on March 12.

"We are committed to upholding our science-driven approach to COVID-19 protocols and will continue to consult with our medical director and health partners as we work to establish an updated mask policy," the statement said.

United Teachers Los Angeles, the powerful teachers union representing LAUSD educators, said the indoor mask mandate for students and employees "continues to remain in place."

"It is premature to discuss removing these health and safety measures while there are still many unvaccinated youth in our early education programs and schools," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement.

According to the state, California educates 12% of the country's students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, yet with its stricter policies, has only accounted for 1% of school closures due to COVID-19.