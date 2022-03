When it comes to love, things can get tricky for journalists. I’m not talking about a workplace romance situation; I mean the place that particular emotion has in our work. We definitely want you to learn something, to feel something when you read our work on MLK50. And often we want you to do something. We want you, our readers, to have enough — that is, enough description to be fully immersed in a subject’s world, enough context to have a clear understanding of the situation, enough quotes to both hear and feel the stakes for those facing the impact of policy.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 DAYS AGO