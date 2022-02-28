ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Submit Proposal To 'Fix' Overtime

By HH Staff
 9 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts have taken the lead in trying to make the overtime rules more equitable by giving both teams a chance with the ball.

"The Colts have submitted a proposal to guarantee each team an OT possession, according to a league source," wrote Judy Battista on Twitter. "If approved, the rule change would apply to regular AND post-season. Again, unclear how much support there is for such a change."

The rules currently state that if a team scores a touchdown on its opening drive of overtime the game is over.

The call for change came to the forefront of national conversations after the divisional playoff round between the Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers.

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were putting on a show in the fourth quarter. Three touchdowns and a field goal were scored in the final 7:01 of regulation and it appeared whoever won the coin toss would go on to win the game.

The Chiefs won the toss, and the Bills never saw the ball as Allen watched from the sidelines, and America watched Allen on the sidelines. Mahomes drove the Chiefs 75 yards on eight plays for the touchdown and the win.

Proponents for the current overtime rules insist it's a team game and a team needs to be able to play defense as well. The problem with that position, is the Chiefs defense didn't need to take the field to win the game.

As the football fates would have it, the Chiefs were involved in another overtime game in the AFC Championship Game. Only this time, the Chiefs had been stymied in the second half by the Cincinnati Bengals defense.

The Chiefs managed just three points in the second half of the 27-24 loss to the Bengals. While the Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime, they still couldn't move the ball and the Bengals won the game on a field goal.

It was a just outcome that both teams played both offense and defense to decide a spot in the Super Bowl, but the rules don't currently guarantee that to happen.

The Colts have submitted a proposal to make sure each team gets a fair shake in overtime.

Will it garner the 24 votes it needs to become a new rule?

Flip a coin...

