ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

We need to focus on cholesterol levels even in childhood

By University of Oslo
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the main focus is on lowering high cholesterol levels in adults in order to prevent atherosclerosis. Professor Kirsten Holvenat the Department of Nutrition at the University of Osloissues a clear warning: we start the process of prevention too late, when the narrowing of arteries is already too far advanced. She...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
HEALTH
WWLP 22News

Best cholesterol-lowering supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. High cholesterol is one of the most common health issues affecting people today. And while many people see some improvement by simply cutting back on high-cholesterol foods, most look to supplements for help. It can be tricky to pick a cholesterol-lowering supplement since different supplements target cholesterol in different ways. And since there are so many different supplements on the market, it’s hard to know which one is right for you.
HEALTH
Quick and Dirty Tips

Can These Snack Bars Replace Your Cholesterol Meds?

Can These Snack Bars Replace Your Cholesterol Meds?. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. What if you could replace your daily cholesterol medication with a couple of tasty snack bars?. A company called Step One Foods has created "clinically formulated" foods that it claims can replace cholesterol...
NUTRITION
Brunswick News

Heart Test Helps Reveal Risk of Heart Disease

In today’s society, most everyone knows that it’s important to take care of your health by exercising and eating a balanced diet. However, having a healthy lifestyle is only one way to lower risk factors for diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular. Another important component, is getting the recommended screenings to help find problems early on, when they may be easier to treat.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol Levels#Adolescence
The Independent

Eating vegetables ‘unlikely’ to protect against heart disease, study says

Eating vegetables may not be a sure way to prevent heart disease, a new study has found.The findings, from researchers at the University of Oxford, challenge previous research which suggests a higher vegetable intake could be linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).CVD can be fatal, and can lead to a stroke or a heart attack. The NHS says it’s one of the main causes of death in the UK but can be “largely prevented” by a healthy lifestyle.Researchers from the new study, which was published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal, say that prior research may not...
NUTRITION
Fstoppers

10 Foods You Should Eat Daily For Clean Arteries

Clogged arteries are usually caused by high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. The main role of arteries is to transport oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the rest of the body, and they should be elastic, flexible, and strong. Yet, if clogged, they lead to serious health risks, including...
LIFESTYLE
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

How can you tell when you have high blood pressure?

People sometimes refer to high blood pressure as a “silent killer” because it rarely causes symptoms until it severely damages a person’s health. of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, or are taking medications to treat it. When a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily Sun

Signs of atrial fibrillation - and how to treat it

Palpitations of the heart or uncomfortable sensations in the chest can be distressing. Thoughts of heart attack may come to mind, and that anxiety can only exacerbate the situation. While heart attack might be the first thing people think of when experiencing chest discomfort, atrial fibrillation may be to blame for such feelings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

The Best Foods to Eat If You Have Heart Disease

No matter how hectic our lives get, our health—specifically, our heart health—should always be a top priority. After all, we know that smoke-free, active lifestyle is the ticket to keeping our tickers working properly and to lowering heart disease profiles. However, if you already have cardiovascular disease, you are likely doing whatever you can to manage it. You might be having ongoing conversations with your cardiologist, taking medication, exercising safely, and re-thinking your diet. If you're not, we can help with that last point: In addition to maintaining a balanced lifestyle, introducing a few disease-fighting foods into the mix can also combat heart health problems, explain Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, a senior scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston (she also helped write the newest AHA Dietary Statement) and Bridgette Becker, a functional nutritionist, holistic health practitioner, and yoga instructor at The Ranch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

Trying To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Here’s Where a Cardiologist Recommends You Start

When it comes to advice about lowering your blood pressure, barriers like class, race, genetics, disability, and food access can make blanket advice downright unreasonable. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to lower your blood pressure, you’re definitely not alone. Up to 47 percent of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, finding ways to manage it is important.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Avocado Good for Diabetes Type I And Type II?

Avocados are a great option for people with diabetes, both type I and type II. Your physical activity levels and the foods you consume help regulate your blood sugar levels and lower your risk of developing diabetes-related complications, such as nerve damage, heart diseases, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, frequent infections, and stroke.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Study finds blood pressure cuff size matters, affects blood pressure readings

Using a one cuff size-fits-all approach when measuring blood pressure may lead to striking inaccuracies in blood pressure measurement and diagnosis, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022. The meeting will be held in-person in Chicago and virtually Tuesday, March 1-Friday, March 4, 2022, and offers the latest in population-based science related to the promotion of cardiovascular health and the prevention of heart disease and stroke.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Is blood pressure reading more accurate at home or clinic?

Blood pressure measurements routinely taken at home are more likely to provide the basis for accurate diagnoses of hypertension than those taken in a clinic setting, according to a new study led by Kaiser Permanente investigators. The findings come from a randomized controlled trial of 510 adults who visited one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How a widely used diabetes medication actually works

Physicians have used the drug metformin to treat type 2 diabetes for more than half a century, but despite its prevalence, researchers have lacked a clear understanding of how it works. Now, Yale researchers have elucidated the mechanism behind metformin and related type 2 diabetes drugs, and debunked a previously held theory on how they work. The team, including senior author Gerald Shulman, MD, Ph.D., George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, and first author Traci LaMoia, a graduate student in Shulman's lab, published their findings in PNAS on March 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Weight-loss shot may reduce obesity, overweight

Obesity and overweight are widespread globally and increase the risk of many health conditions. A new injectable treatment, semaglutide, has just been recommended for use in the United Kingdom. In a study, those on the treatment lost, on average, almost 15% of their body mass. The injections could help those...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy