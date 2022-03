Cancer patients rarely die from the primary tumor, but rather from the metastases—even after successful tumor surgery. This is because cancer cells sometimes spread to other parts of body early in the disease, when the tumor is still very small and may not have even been discovered yet. To do this, they must break away from the extracellular matrix and migrate into neighboring lymphatic vessels or blood vessels that transport them to new tissue, where they settle and proliferate.

