The Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) have an All-SEC big man in Colin Castleton. The Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) have the best big man in all of college basketball in Oscar Tshiebwe. Florida can run up and down the court just about as well as anyone. The Wildcats have the fastest end to end backcourt and transition team the Gators have faced all year. Whatever answers Florida thought they may have Saturday, Kentucky trumped them on the way to a 71-63 win in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO