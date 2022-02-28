ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Cheating for Wordle up 196% since NYT bought it - and these are the hardest words

By Breanna Robinson
 5 days ago

Wordle, the game that continues to grow in popularity to the point that the New York Times bought it for around seven figures, has received criticism for getting a lot harder to guess what the word of the day is.

But in an attempt to crack the code, some people have decided to take matters into their own hands and cheat, as evidenced in Google search data.

In a report from WordFinderX based on the data, it states that the interest for the question “today’s wordle” was extremely low that it received a “0” in search popularity in December 2021. However, by Valentine’s Day (February 14), Wordle answer searches reached a peak in popularity (it registered at 100 on Google’s 0-100 scale).

So what are some of the words that people cheated for the most?

Swill (defined as a “wash or drench”) and aroma ( defined as a “distinctive, pervasive, and usually pleasant or savory smell”) were the words players cheated for most. Both of them registered in as 100s on Google Search’s popularity on the 0-100 scale.

On January 4, siege (defined as a “military blockade of a city or fortified place to compel it to surrender”) registered a one on the scale.

Research also indicated that people who tended to cheat were early birds and looked up the answers between 7am to 8am.

And the number one biggest cheaters were from the New England state of New Hampshire.

Below are other states who were most likely to cheat on words:

  1. New Hampshire: Swill
  2. Rhode Island (tied): Caulk (defined as “to stop up and make tight against leakage”)
  3. Vermont (tied): Tacit (defined as “expressed or carried on without words or speech”)
  4. Washington , D.C .: Tacit
  5. Massachusetts : Dodge (defined as “an artful device to evade, deceive, or trick”)
  6. Maine : Dodge and Tacit

#Nyt#The New York Times#Google Search#Dodge
Indy100

Indy100

