ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How I Met Your Father Video: Watch Leighton Meester's First Official Scene — Why Is Jesse's Ex Back in Town?

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37utt6_0eRGPZSO00

Click here to read the full article.

Spotted: Gossip Girl vet Leighton Meester making her formal How I Met Your Father debut.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, which marks Meester’s official introduction as Meredith. Before now, viewers had only caught a few brief glimpses of Jesse’s ex-girlfriend/bandmate in the infamous #ProposalFail video . Shortly after the rejection, Mer packed her bags and left for Europe, where she was said to be recording her first album as a solo artist.

As of Episode 8, Meredith is back in New York and determined to speak with Jesse. Naturally, Sid is salty about the way Mer left things with his best friend, but in her defense, “there’s no instruction manual for being blindsided by a public proposal,” she says. She acknowledges that she could have handled things better, but the past is the past and she needs to talk to Jesse. The why of it all, however, remains a mystery.

Meester, best known for her breakout role as Blair Waldorf on the OG Gossip Girl , most recently starred opposite Taran Killam in the ABC comedy Single Parents , which ran for two seasons and ended in 2020. (Fun fact: Killam, who recurred on predecessor How I Met Your Mother as Gary Blauman, is married to Cobie Smulders — aka Robin Scherbatsky.)

Like her HIMYF character, Meester is a professional musician. In addition to standalone singles “Somebody to Love” (2009) and “Your Love’s a Drug” (2010), she released a full-length album, entitled Heartstrings , in 2014.

How I Met Your Father , which wraps its 10-episode freshman run on Tuesday, March 15, was recently renewed for a supersized Season 2 .

Watch Meester’s HIMYF introduction above, then hit the comments with your guesses as to why she’s suddenly back in town.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Blue Bloods: Tony Danza Is a Cop With a Secret — Plus, SVU Recruits [Spoiler]

When CBS’ Blue Bloods returns from its mini-hiatus, TV vet Tony Danza will play a lawman who draws NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan into an ethical dilemma. TVLine has learned that in the Friday, Feb. 25 episode of the well-watched family/crime drama, Danza will guest-star as Lt. Micelli Moretti, a lifelong cop and a devoted family man who gets shot in a drive-by. After Frank (played by Tom Selleck) drops by to check on the wounded LEO, it becomes evident that Moretti has concealed from the NYPD his son’s involvement in gang activity, and it was that dereliction of duty that nearly...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ralph Ahn, New Girl's Tran, Dead at 95 — Read Jake Johnson's Tribute

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Ahn, a character actor best known for his recurring role as Tran on Fox’s New Girl, has died at the age of 95, our sister site Variety reports. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “RIP,” series star Jake Johnson wrote on Instagram. “So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines. “I loved when he was on set,” Johnson continued. “I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family [and] friends.” (Zooey Deschanel also acknowledged Ahn’s passing, commenting “Noooooo” alongside a...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood/Bob Hearts Abishola Crossover(s) Set at CBS — Get Details

Click here to read the full article. The Wheelers and the Butlers’ universes are about to collide. TVLine can exclusively reveal that CBS’ The Neighborhood is crossing over with fellow Monday-night comedy Bob Hearts Abishola on March 14. While details remain scarce, we can confirm that the crossover goes down on Bob Hearts Abishola (at 8:30/7:30c) and will feature Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold in character as Calvin and Tina. Additionally, TVLine can confirm a second crossover of sorts: Bob Hearts Abishola‘s Gina Yashere will return the favor when she appears in an upcoming episode of The Neighborhood — not...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Christina Wolfe: 5 Things To Know About Leighton Meester’s Co-Star In ‘The Weekend Away’

Christina Wolfe stars alongside Leighton Meester in Netflix’s ‘The Weekend Away.’ Get to know the British actress playing the mysterious Kate in the new thriller. The Weekend Away is going to be your new Netflix watch. The new film drops March 3 and is the perfect, twisty movie to kick off your weekend. The Weekend Away stars Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester as a woman accused of killing her best friend, played by Christina Wolfe, during a weekend getaway to Croatia.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taran Killam
Person
John Dimaggio
Person
Leighton Meester
Person
Cobie Smulders
CharlotteObserver.com

Leighton Meester: How Motherhood Connected Me to ‘The Weekend Away’ Role

Mother knows best. Leighton Meester offered some rare insight into her family life while speaking about her new film, The Weekend Away. “I really was excited about playing a new mother who’s having a weekend away for the first time, which is the most exciting and really the most terrifying prospect when you have a new baby,” the Gossip Girl alum, 35, told Cosmopolitan UK on Thursday, March 3. “I felt like that was the kind of character that I could very easily relate to, slip into, and have compassion for. When I got the script breakdown it was like a 35-year-old with a 10-month-old and I was like, ‘That is exactly me.'”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

OMG, How I Met Your Father Just Name-Dropped BTS’ Jungkook

One member of BTS just got a major mention on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father this week. You’re going to want the sitcom because Jungkook was name-dropped in the March 1 episode, making it the latest highlight in the K-pop star’s busy life. At the beginning...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Comedy#Proposalfail#Abc
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
MOVIES
Urban Islandz

Diddy Gets Flamed By ‘Making The Band’ Rappers After Old Clip Went Viral

Diddy is getting a lot of criticism on social media from fans of the show and former contestants. Making The Band turns out to be one of the most popular hip-hop shows in the 2000s that lasted for three seasons on MTV. The show was iconic to pop culture as it featured Diddy, who had already made a name for himself due to his Bad Boy Records.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Is Known for Her Role in ‘Cheers’

If you’re a fan of classic TV, you already know who this Blue Bloods character is. You recognize the face, the voice, and possibly her dancer’s legs. The fabulous Bebe Neuwirth portrayed Kelly Peterson on Blue Bloods. Peterson is the former inspector general for the NYPD who later became a prosecutor and then an attorney for the city. Neuwirth was a recurring character on Blue Bloods for nine episodes from 2013-19. She often met with NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy fans are eagerly awaiting for return of the show's 18th season in February, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo continuing her role as Dr Meredith Grey. But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the medical drama has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years. From Patrick Dempsey to Katherine Heigl find out what the actors who have left the hit series are up to now...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Worried One Star May Be Leaving

Law & Order: SVU has had a legendary television run. After the first episode aired in 1999, SVU went on to break TV records, keeping fans interested through an astounding 23 seasons and over 500 episodes. In large part, fans have the star of the series, Mariska Hargitay, to thank for that, as the actress is an absolute trooper.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Says a Return to the Show Is ‘Totally a Possibility’

Is there another doctor coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?. Grey’s Anatomy fans have seen the return of beloved characters in recent seasons, from Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd) to T.R. Knight (George O’Malley) and even Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery). Now, it seems Jesse Williams (AKA Dr. Jackson Avery) is open to the idea of returning to the show as well.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy