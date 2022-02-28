ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jason Owen’s Sandbox Lands Film and TV Deal With Sony Music; June Carter Cash Documentary on Deck (EXCLUSIVE)

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3S1R_0eRGPXgw00

Click here to read the full article.

Sandbox Entertainment president-CEO Jason Owen , one of Nashville’s top management figures, has signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment ’s Premium Content Division to produce long-form film, television and digital projects, with the “definitive” June Carter Cash documentary among the first of their collaborations to be announced.

The companies say that over a period of years they plan to develop “a library of projects that tell the stories of music, history, and culture set in the South” — very familiar stomping ground for Owen, a leading figure in Nashville’s music industry who currently helps guide the careers of Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Faith Hill and Kelsea Ballerini.

The June Carter Cash doc will combine interviews with family members with archival footage culled from “unprecedented access to the Cash estate,” much of it, of course, related to her husband Johnny Cash or her lineage before that as part of the 20th century’s first family of country music. The documentary is a natural outgrowth of Sandbox’s management of the estates of June Carter and the Carter Family as well as the John R. Cash Revocable Trust.

That won’t be the first project to come out of the deal, though. The announcement noted that “Love, Tom,” a documentary focused on well-known Nashville songwriter Tom Douglas that just premiered on Paramount Plus, also arrived under the umbrellas of Sandbox Productions and SME.

“Jason is at the forefront of storytelling in Nashville and his relationships across the entire entertainment industry make him an incredible partner to work with,” said Tom Mackay, president of premium content for SME. “We are inspired by his vision to bring new life to beloved stories and look forward to continuing our relationship with Sandbox Productions to reach new audiences across all formats.”

Owen also has other ongoing screen projects outside of this deal, including two Fox network shows, “Monarch,” starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, and “Icon,” a limited series spotlighting the Judds He’s also behind the Apple TV Plus competition series “My Kind of Country,” which he’s co-producing with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine.

Owen was named manager of the year at Variety ‘s annual Hitmakers event in 2019. The producer-manager also has record label co-head as part of his hyphenation; he co-runs Monument Records, which had a chart smash in 2021 with Walker Hayes’ pop-country crossover hit “Fancy Like.”

Said Owen, “Tom Mackay and his team at SME share the same enthusiasm and passion for thinking big picture and value the importance of creating content that is engaging for all audiences. We have a lot more film and TV projects currently in development, and I can’t wait for everyone to see these incredible works come to fruition.”

Owen’s previous TV or streaming credits include Amazon’s “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” the syndicated daytime show “Pickler & Ben,” the Showtime music doc “Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul,” the ABC special “Shania: Still the One Live From Vegas” (starring his former client Shania Twain) and the Cooking Channel’s “Kimberly’s Simply Southern” (hosted by Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman).

Before he started Sandbox in 2010, Owen was senior director of marketing and talent relations at Columbia TriStar Television and then moved on to become SVP of artist development and marketing for Universal Music Group Nashville.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Fresh’ Stars Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones on Finding the ‘Fun’ in Filming a Bloody Cannibal Love Story

Click here to read the full article. Daisy Edgar-Jones may have become a bona fide star two years ago when she starred in Hulu’s hit drama series “Normal People,” but Thursday night marked the first time she actually walked a premiere red carpet. Edgar-Jones jetted to Los Angeles from the U.K. for the premiere of “Fresh,” her new horror-thriller that co-stars Sebastian Stan and Jojo T. Gibbs, at Hollywood Post 43. “I always kind of imagined like, what if one day I get to go to a film premiere in Hollywood,” Edgar-Jones told me. “It’s all overwhelming, but in a great way....
MOVIES
Variety

WestEnd Films, Cinephil Team Up for Cesaria Evora Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. WestEnd Films and Cinephil are teaming up for a feature documentary on the late Cape Verdean singer Cesária Évora. Directed by Portuguese filmmaker Ana Sofia Fonseca, the film — simply titled “Cesária Évora” — is described as a multifaceted portrait of the singer, who “leveraged her international fame to empower her community” on the African island of São Vicente, which is part of the Cape Verde archipelago. The film will have its world premiere at SXSW, with WestEnd and Cinephil repping worldwide rights. The two companies recently partnered on “Afghanistan,” which was announced during the...
MOVIES
Variety

Mitchell Ryan, Actor in ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Dharma & Greg,’ Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, an actor known for roles in “Dark Shadows,” “Dharma & Greg” and movies including “Magnum Force” and “High Plains Drifter,” died Friday in Los Angeles, his agent confirmed. He was 88. Soap opera fans may remember Ryan best for his role of Burke Devlin on “Dark Shadows,” a gothic soap that aired on ABC in the late 60s and early 70s. Ryan played Burke until 1967, when he was replaced by Anthony George. Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on “Dark Shadows,” shared thoughts on her costar’s death in a Friday Facebook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Tom Douglas
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
June Carter Cash
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Tarantino
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Shania Twain
Outsider.com

On This Day: Johnny Cash Proposes to June Carter Onstage in 1968

It’s the month of love and this was especially the case exactly 54 years from today. On February 22, 1968, Johnny Cash would have one of the most memorable moments of his life. It wasn’t winning an award, giving an important performance, or hitting a milestone in the studio, rather, this was the day he proposed to June Carter Cash.
CELEBRITIES
Herald Chronicle

Local musician to compete on ‘American Idol’

Franklin County native Hunter Wolkonowski will audition later this month on the popular television show “American Idol.”. Wolkonowski, known in the music industry as HunterGirl, will perform in front of American Idol’s all-star judging panel, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, during the premiere episode of the show’s historic 20th season on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Shock: Ad Astra Actor Flew To Hawaii To Be With Jennifer Aniston? Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Knew Friends Star Was Lonely

Brad Pitt allegedly surprised Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still being linked to each other even if they’ve been divorced for years. In fact, their loyal fans are still hoping for the exes to get back together even though they now lead separate lives. So, when Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday this month, it was not surprising for her fans to wish that she spent her special day with Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Group#Sandbox Lands Film#Sandbox Entertainment#Premium Content Division#Sandbox Productions
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom Dances With Baby Daisy, 1, At Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Shoot In Hawaii — Photos

Orlando Bloom bounced little Daisy around during an outdoor performance, stopping to give his daughter a sweet kiss during the show. Daisy Dove has so much love! The 1-year-old got a sweet kiss from her doting dad Orlando Bloom, 45, while in the audience for an outdoor American Idol performance in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 18. Mom Katy Perry, 37, is a judge on the show, of course, and could be seen glammed up at the table clapping and dancing along. Daisy looked particularly cozy in a baby carrier staying snuggled up to her famous pops, who was dressed for the island weather.
HAWAII STATE
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Changed Up His Instagram Profile, And Fans Are Convinced It's A Shot At Kanye West

Many people seem to be heavily invested in the (essentially one-sided) feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Amid Davidson’s romance with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a number of shots at the Saturday Night Live star, even declaring “Civil War” against him. The comedian has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to both his new relationship and his girlfriend’s estranged hubby. However, the star recently made his return to Instagram, and a key change to his profile has fans convinced he’s taking his own shot at West.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Crop Top & Matching Pants For Epic Bud Light Festival Performance — Photos

One day before the Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus took the stage in Los Angeles to perform in a sexy Gucci ensemble for her performance. Miley Cyrus headlined the third night of the Bud Light Music Festival at Crypto.Com Arena (formerly Staples Center) alongside Green Day on Feb. 12. At the pre-Super Bowl party, Miley commanded the stage for a performance of some of her biggest hits. The 29-year-old looked fierce in her performance outfit, wearing head-to-toe Gucci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy