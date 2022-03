The smallest man on the court came up huge for Troy on Saturday. Duke Deen’s 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining put the Trojans on top for good in a 69-62 victory over Little Rock in the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals at Pensacola (Fla.) Bay Center. The 5-foot-8 point guard — the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year this season — scored all 15 of his points in the second half as fourth-seeded Troy avoided an upset at the hands of 12th-seeded Little Rock, which knocked off No. 5 South Alabama in the first round Thursday.

TROY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO