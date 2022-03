A former jailer is now facing 18 months in jail for his role in the beatdown of a man who was being held at the county lockup in Fort Payne, Alabama . Adam Jackson pleaded guilty this week. He is one of three jailers who were charged with assault for beating Anthony Nute in the search room at the DeKalb County jail in Fort Payne.

FORT PAYNE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO