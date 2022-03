Meatloaf is one of the few meals I can make at a moment’s notice that will please every eater at my table. Even if I never make the same recipe twice, the basic ingredients are items I always keep on hand. I’ve used the skillet and slow cooker to make meatloaf with great success, but I can’t stop tinkering. In this recipe for air fryer meatloaf, onions and Worcestershire sauce combine with the savory ground beef, and a mixture of ketchup and spicy brown mustard gets slathered on top. The result: a juicy interior, a sticky glaze, and crispy edges, all thanks to the fast, hot cooking of the air fryer.

