Technology

Fiber laser cutting systems equipped with fastest linear drive technology

thefabricator.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmada’s Regius series fiber laser cutting system offers continuous, ultrahigh-speed processing, leveraging the combined assets of the world’s fastest 3-axis linear drive system and numerous autonomous features, the...

www.thefabricator.com

MIT Technology Review

How big technology systems are slowing innovation

In 2005, years before Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa came on the scene, two startups—ScanSoft and Nuance Communications—merged to pursue a burgeoning opportunity in speech recognition. The new company developed powerful speech-processing software and grew rapidly for almost a decade—an average of 27% per year in sales. Then suddenly, around 2014, it stopped growing. Revenues in 2019 were roughly the same as revenues in 2013. Nuance had run into strong headwinds, as large computer firms that were once its partners became its competitors.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Realme announces world's fastest 150W charging technology at MWC 2022

Today, at its MWC 2022 event, Realme announced the world's fastest charging technology. The company says that its 150W fast charging can charge smartphones from 0-50% in just 5 minutes without compromising battery health and safety. Realme says this charging tech will debut on the upcoming Realme GT3 Neo. Read...
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

The Intelligent Systems Driving Your Automobile

Ben Gu is Vice President of the Multi-Physics System Analysis Business Unit at Cadence Design Systems. The automotive industry is going through a revolution, motivated by electrification, remote work and supply chain issues. Growing awareness about harmful emissions and their impact on the environment has also spurred the automotive industry...
TECHNOLOGY
Miami Herald

Polestar O2: Electric Roadster Concept Car With Integrated Drone

Electric vehicle company Polestar—a joint venture between Volvo and Geely—has made some buzz with its first two performance EVs so far: Polestar 1 and Polestar 2. But the launch of its sleek new roadster concept, Polestar O2, might just blow the rest out the water. This hard-top convertible is Polestar’s version of an open-top sports car. It’ll give customers an exciting driving experience, coupled with the benefits of an electric drivetrain, and even has a hidden drone than can be deployed while driving. (Picking your jaw off the floor yet?)
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Announces Test Results For Next-Gen Battery Tech

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, provided an update on its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology, which is a significant advancement over today’s current lithium-ion batteries. According to the update, Mullen’s testing of solid-state polymer cells reveals the potential for a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack that delivers over 600-plus miles of range and highlights an 18-minute DC fast charge, which can yield over 300 miles of range. The company is working towards utilizing solid-state polymer battery packs in its second generation Mullen FIVE EV Crossovers, with in-vehicle prototype testing set for 2025. “We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere hour) cell, which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge. The future is bright for Mullen Automotive.”
CARS
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Why the heck is there still an automotive chip shortage?

Aside from the raw, human toll, COVID-19 has dramatically changed how we live, from travel and education to the way people work. This pandemic has also had an outsized -- and unfortunate -- impact on the automotive industry, snarling global supply chains and limiting vehicle production. But perhaps nothing has hamstrung car companies more than the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which is still a major issue two years after coronavirus went global.
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

Sustainable waterfront infrastructure uses unique concrete technology to replace traditional rock ripraps

ECOncrete’s patented technology is used to replace inorganic concrete rock ripraps with durable and sustainable infrastructure to provide long-lasting protection for vulnerable shorelines. While ripraps are familiar sights, their structural formation and the effects they have on the environment are largely left unknown by the general public. Used to...
CONSTRUCTION
NewsBreak
Technology
torquenews.com

Hydrogen Tech Unable To Compete Against Battery-Powered Electric Trucks: Tesla Semi To Rule

According to a study published by the prestigious journal Nature, the rapid advances in the field of batteries and fast charging could cause the hydrogen fuel cell to fall behind not only in the passenger car sector, but also in areas such as heavy-duty transportation, where up until now it seemed – and many claimed – that they would be better than BEV trucks, like the Tesla Semi.
CARS
insideevs.com

Panasonic Announces 4680 Battery Cell Production In Japan

Panasonic has officially announced that its Energy Company will produce the new 4680 cylindrical lithium-ion batteries in Japan "in order to expand its business globally." The company will establish a production facility at its Wakayama Factory in western Japan to manufacture 4680-type battery cells, which were first unveiled in October 2021.
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

General Motors aims to restart Bolt production in early April

General Motors Company (GM +2.1%) told employees that it plans to restart production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV in early April 4 after a shutdown of a few months to work through a recall of 141K Bolts for battery fire risk. The Detroit News reported that the automaker plans to...
RETAIL
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Planning New EV Factory, Increase In Output

The past 18 months or so has been a turbulent time for automakers, with the ongoing semiconductor shortage resulting in production targets often going unmet. That said, the world's second largest car maker - Volkswagen - is seemingly unfazed by the shortage and is looking to increase output in the second half of this year. That's despite their Wolfsburg plant producing fewer than 400,000 vehicles in 2021, far below its original goal of around 730,000 according to the firm's works council.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Nikola projects production of 300-500 battery-electric trucks in 2022

Nikola Corp. plans to build 300 to 500 battery-electric Class 8 trucks this year and record up to $150 million in revenue. It expects to be profitable on a gross margin basis in 2023. After months of negative stories centering on the alleged misdeeds of Trevor Milton, the company’s founder...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning doesn’t launch until this spring, but higher-than-expected demand for the all-electric pickup prompted Ford to stop taking reservations last year. A number of recent surveys certainly confirm this strong interest, as the Lightning’s ICE-powered cohort was the most considered pickup among shoppers in Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch Survey in both Q3 and Q4 of 2021. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered similar interest among new-vehicle shoppers recently, and now, it has joined the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid and Ford Mustang Mach-E on KBB’s most considered electrified vehicles list in its Brand Watch report for Q4 of 2021.
BUYING CARS
International Business Times

Rivian 'Making Progress' On Production Ramp-up, Sets Market Share Goal

Rivian Automotive is "making progress" in the increase of production for electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant and is aiming to take 10% share in the EV market by 2030, Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday. "We're absolutely making progress," he said during a Wolfe Research...
NORMAL, IL
Motor1.com

Audi V6 Diesel Engines Can Now Run On Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

"Decarbonization" – it's a word you'll be hearing a lot going forward as automakers are gradually phasing out combustion engines to make way for an array of EVs. Audi has jumped on the electric bandwagon by announcing 2025 will be the last year when the Four Rings will introduce a new combustion-engined car. Starting with 2026, the Ingolstadt-based company is going to launch only EVs.
CARS
Phone Arena

Realme to reveal world's fastest smartphone charging system next week

Realme has been teasing a major announcement that it will make at MWC on February 28th. During that announcement, the company will introduce what it calls the "World's Fastest Smartphone Charging Technology." The company's previous company record charging speed was 125W accomplished through its UltraDart technology. Unfortunately, Realme never made...
CELL PHONES

