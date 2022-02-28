ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Estrella Warbirds Museum hosting Aviation Career Day

 5 days ago
Students and their parents are invited to attend this free event

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum Aviation Youth Program is hosting their annual Aviation Career Day for middle and high school students on Saturday, March 19 from 12 p.m. until about 3:30 p.m., in Thomson Hall at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles. This event provides students with the opportunity to explore career opportunities in aviation and space, such as commercial and military pilots, aircraft mechanics, and rocket launch technicians. Lunch will be provided at no cost to the guests, as well as a guided tour of the museum. Students and their parents are invited to attend.

The United States National Airspace System is the largest, most complex aviation system in the world. It is estimated that there is an average of 45,000 flights in the United States each day, and the companies that make up the aviation industry, are looking for employees who will advance the safest, most efficient airspace system into the future. But due to an expanding industry, employee retirements, and lack of qualified people seeking jobs, currently, there is a shortage of employees in almost every aspect of the aviation industry, according to the museum.

Commercial airlines and the military are seeking to hire thousands of new pilots, often offering hiring or enlistment bonuses. Aircraft manufacturing and maintenance companies are looking for mechanics, and, due to the upgrading of more sophisticated electronic navigation and communication equipment, avionics companies are seeking technicians. The air traffic control system has employment opportunities as well.

There has also been a surge of flights into space that have recently created thousands of new jobs. Vertical and horizontal launches have lifted tons of satellite payloads, supplies for the International Space Station, and people into space, and it is just the beginning of a new era in space. Construction of a moon base and the exploration of Mars will demand many new, highly trained employees.

This event provides students the opportunity to explore career fields in the aviation and space industry. Speakers will talk about careers in military, commercial, and general aviation. They include several airline pilots, a U. S. Navy F/A-18 pilot, and a certified aircraft mechanic. Also speaking will be an executive from ACI Jet, a regional aircraft maintenance and management company, that also sponsors a two-year technical program at Cuesta Community College. There will also be a speaker to provide information on job opportunities in the space programs.

To register for the Estrella Warbirds Museum Aviation Youth Program Career Day, or for questions, contact Brad Eaton at N39WR@hotmail.com or (805) 550-8775, Bill Siegel at Bugsluke@yahoo.com or (305) 962-4027, or Mary Allmon at EWMYouthAviation@gmail.com or (510) 407-3727. Registrants will receive additional information after the registration deadline of March 15, 2022. There is no cost for this event.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

