ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Set to Feature a ‘Tribute to Women’ in April

By Marc Elliott
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there a special woman in your life that you feel needs to be acknowledged?. You have a chance to do just that during EmBe’s 49th Annual "Tribute to Women" celebration coming up on (April 21) at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. EmBe's mission is to empower women...

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
Hot 104.7

What Were South Dakota Kids’ Favorite TV Shows?

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion. It takes you back in time to something that for most people, is, at least - - smile-worthy. It shines a warm light on childhood, youth, family, and friends' memories. Even for those whose youth was less than ideal, nostalgia for some past events can...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pauses Selling Popular Alcohol

There is a lot of violence, hurt, and pain currently happening in our world. In this tense situation, people can do the little things that can potentially make a huge impact. The Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls is one business that is quietly showing it’s support for the country of Ukraine.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sioux Falls Set#Dakota News Now
Hot 104.7

Yellowstone National Park Celebrates 150 Years

The first National Park in the United States to be dedicated celebrated a birthday to start the month of March. March 1st marked 150 years since the establishment of the most iconic of American National Parks: Yellowstone. With a footprint that extends into three different states, distinct wildlife, and natural...
TRAVEL
Hot 104.7

Hands Down, the Best Place To Be This Week Is Sioux Falls

Change out the playing floors, bring up the lights, and tap the barrels. March is storming in with some of the best events of the year here in Sioux Falls. From top stage entertainment to Division-1 basketball, this will be an entertaining and exciting week to hold tickets for Orpheum Theater, Washington Pavilion, Sanford Pentagon, and Premier Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Hot 104.7

Minnesota’s the Only State with a State Photo (and It’s Famous)

Many people recognize the iconic photo of an old man praying over his meal, but few know the story behind it. Turns out, the photo has its origins right here in Minnesota!. In 1918 a traveling salesman named Charles Wilden visited the small mining town of Bovey, Minnesota. While there, he stepped into the studio of local photographer Eric Enstrom. Noting the kindness in Wilden's face, Enstrom asked the salesman to pose for a photo. As story goes, Enstrom placed Wilden at a table, asked him to fold his hands and bow his head and arranged household items including a book, a pair of spectacles, a loaf of bread, a knife, and a bowl of soup around him. He called the photo "Grace."
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Why Is Josiah’s Coffee House Closing Temporarily?

If Josiah's Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery is one of your downtown Sioux Falls go-to places for breakfast, lunch, a snack, or just a great cup of coffee, you should know some changes are coming!. Pigeon 605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan are reporting that Josiah's at 104 W....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Execs Looking for a Few Good Women

Sales & Marketing Executives Inc. of Sioux Falls (SME) is an association of sales and marketing management professionals. Its goal for more than 60 years has been and continues to be, improving sales and marketing management skills. They do this through workshops, meetings, events, and idea-sharing discussions. Their membership is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Big Shows In Sioux Falls This Weekend & March

For the next several weeks Sioux Falls will be the hub for sports and entertainment. This is just the beginning. The South Dakota High School Wrestling Tournament continues this weekend at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Semifinal, 3rd, and 4th round Individual consolation matches are Friday. Team Duals begin Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy