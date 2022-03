The toughest roads often have the sweetest ends in wrestling, and that was the case for Delbarton junior Simon Ruiz in Atlantic City on Saturday evening. In the past two seasons, Ruiz had deep tournament runs that ended with him coming up just short of earning a state championship. That elusive first title was again within Ruiz’s grasp in the 157-pound championship bout of the 2022 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopedics State Wrestling Championship in Atlantic City on Saturday, and this time, the Delbarton standout reached his goal.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO