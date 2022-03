The Williamson Medical Center Foundation has enlisted the support of Caroline and Luke Bryan to kick off its $25 million “More for You. Close to Home” capital campaign to help fund a major renovation and expansion project for Williamson Medical Center (WMC) in Franklin, Tennessee. The project will strengthen the hospital’s ability to provide sophisticated, comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for Williamson County and surrounding communities as the area continues to grow.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO