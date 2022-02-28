SCPD: Violent crimes up 4% in 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) released a preliminary report of crime rates for 2021.

Violent crime rates have increased from 407 in 2020 to 423 in 2021. This rate increase is 4%, which Chief Rex Mueller stated is a “cause for concern”.

“Many of these violent crimes are gun-related, and current departmental initiatives are doing a very good job of identifying and prosecuting our most dangerous local offenders,” said Sioux City Police Department Chief Mueller.

On the flip side, property crime rates have decreased from 2,697 in 2020 to 2,584 in 2021 or 4%. Chief Mueller credited the decrease to the efforts made by residents and businesses.

The police continue to use a “major offender” approach to identify, investigate, and charge those committing violence in the community.

SCPD also partners with other area agencies to share vital evidence and intelligence in investigations and works with local and federal prosecutors to ensure that violent offenders receive appropriate sentences for their crimes.

The SCPD reports statistical data to the FBI yearly and has been utilizing the Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) system. However, they are starting to use the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) .

Whereas UCR utilized aggregates of the monthly tally of crimes, NIBRS is more detailed and provides circumstances and context for crimes like location, time of day, and whether the incident was cleared.

